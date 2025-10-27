Submit Release
House Bill 1828 Printer's Number 2415

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors

VENKAT, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, McNEILL, PROBST, T. DAVIS, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, HOWARD, RIVERA, INGLIS, SANCHEZ, SAPPEY, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, WAXMAN, SIEGEL, MAYES, BELLMON, FRANKEL, STEELE, ISAACSON, SHUSTERMAN, BOYD, HADDOCK, HANBIDGE, BOROWSKI, MUNROE, SALISBURY, OTTEN, MERSKI, KINKEAD, GREEN, SCOTT

Short Title

An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for immunization coverage; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Protecting Vaccine Access in Pennsylvania

