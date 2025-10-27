House Bill 1828 Printer's Number 2415

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors VENKAT, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, McNEILL, PROBST, T. DAVIS, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, HOWARD, RIVERA, INGLIS, SANCHEZ, SAPPEY, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, WAXMAN, SIEGEL, MAYES, BELLMON, FRANKEL, STEELE, ISAACSON, SHUSTERMAN, BOYD, HADDOCK, HANBIDGE, BOROWSKI, MUNROE, SALISBURY, OTTEN, MERSKI, KINKEAD, GREEN, SCOTT

Short Title An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for immunization coverage; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Protecting Vaccine Access in Pennsylvania

Generated 10/27/2025 05:17 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.