House Bill 1123 Printer's Number 2414

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors

GALLAGHER, J. HARRIS, KHAN, DOUGHERTY, MADDEN, PROBST, WAXMAN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, HANBIDGE, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, WARREN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, OTTEN, SCHLOSSBERG, DONAHUE, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, STEELE, GREEN, FREEMAN, CURRY, McANDREW, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, CERRATO, RIVERA, MALAGARI, SCOTT, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, KINKEAD

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for coverage for colorectal cancer screening.

Memo Subject

Updating Insurance Coverage for Colorectal Cancer Screenings

