Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 10/20/25-10/24/25  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, October 20

6:00 pm: The Legacy of Charlie Kirk memorial event 

Dixie Convention Center

Tuesday, October 21

1:30 pm: Legal briefing 

Virtual

3:00 pm: Major case briefing with the Solicitor General 

Virtual

3:30 pm: Federalist Society panel prep meeting 

Virtual

6:00pm: Attend event with Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Catherine Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 

Wednesday, October 22

8:00 am: Constituent meeting 

Salt Lake County

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid

11:30 am: Staff meeting 

Hybrid

1:00 pm: Meeting with Dr. Susan Madsen, A Bolder Way Forward 

Office of the Attorney General

2:30 pm: Job candidate interview 

Office of the Attorney General

3:15 pm: Job candidate interview 

Office of the Attorney General

4:00 pm: Meeting with Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Catherine Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 

Office of the Attorney General

4:30 pm: Attorney General’s Student Advisory Council 

Capitol Board Room

Thursday, October 23

6:00 pm: Event with Utah Tech University College Republicans  

St. George, Utah

Friday, October 24

10:00 am:  Inauguration President Shane Smeed, new President of Utah Tech University  

Eccles Fine Arts Center, Utah Tech University

1:30 pm:  Luncheon and post-inaugural events for President Smeed  

Holland Centennial Commons, Utah Tech University

