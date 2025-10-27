Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 10/20/25-10/24/25  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, October 20 6:00 pm: The Legacy of Charlie Kirk memorial event Dixie Convention Center Tuesday, October 21 1:30 pm: Legal briefing Virtual 3:00 pm: Major case briefing with the Solicitor General Virtual 3:30 pm: Federalist Society panel prep meeting Virtual 6:00pm: Attend event with Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Catherine Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday, October 22 8:00 am: Constituent meeting Salt Lake County 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 11:30 am: Staff meeting Hybrid 1:00 pm: Meeting with Dr. Susan Madsen, A Bolder Way Forward Office of the Attorney General 2:30 pm: Job candidate interview Office of the Attorney General 3:15 pm: Job candidate interview Office of the Attorney General 4:00 pm: Meeting with Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Catherine Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Office of the Attorney General 4:30 pm: Attorney General’s Student Advisory Council Capitol Board Room Thursday, October 23 6:00 pm: Event with Utah Tech University College Republicans St. George, Utah Friday, October 24 10:00 am: Inauguration President Shane Smeed, new President of Utah Tech University Eccles Fine Arts Center, Utah Tech University 1:30 pm: Luncheon and post-inaugural events for President Smeed Holland Centennial Commons, Utah Tech University

