Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 10/20/25-10/24/25
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, October 20
6:00 pm: The Legacy of Charlie Kirk memorial event
Dixie Convention Center
Tuesday, October 21
1:30 pm: Legal briefing
Virtual
3:00 pm: Major case briefing with the Solicitor General
Virtual
3:30 pm: Federalist Society panel prep meeting
Virtual
6:00pm: Attend event with Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Catherine Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Wednesday, October 22
8:00 am: Constituent meeting
Salt Lake County
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:30 am: Staff meeting
Hybrid
1:00 pm: Meeting with Dr. Susan Madsen, A Bolder Way Forward
Office of the Attorney General
2:30 pm: Job candidate interview
Office of the Attorney General
3:15 pm: Job candidate interview
Office of the Attorney General
4:00 pm: Meeting with Treasurer Marlo Oaks and Catherine Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Office of the Attorney General
4:30 pm: Attorney General’s Student Advisory Council
Capitol Board Room
Thursday, October 23
6:00 pm: Event with Utah Tech University College Republicans
St. George, Utah
Friday, October 24
10:00 am: Inauguration President Shane Smeed, new President of Utah Tech University
Eccles Fine Arts Center, Utah Tech University
1:30 pm: Luncheon and post-inaugural events for President Smeed
Holland Centennial Commons, Utah Tech University
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.