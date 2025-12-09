Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 12/1/25-12/5/25    

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, December 1

11:00 am: Call with Environment, Health, and Human Services Division Director

Virtual

1:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General

Virtual

Tuesday, December 2

Throughout the day: AG Brown attended the Utah AI Summit hosted by the Utah Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Nucleus Institute

9:30 am: New employees meeting

Office of the Utah Attorney General

10:15 am: New employees meeting

Office of the Utah Attorney General

1:30 pm: New employees meeting

3:00 pm: Meeting with constituent services staff

Office of the Utah Attorney General

3:30 pm: Monthly major case update

Virtual

4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Wednesday, December 3

10:00 am: Division Directors monthly meeting

Heber M. Wells Building

12:00 pm: Senior staff meeting

Heber M. Wells Building

Thursday, December 4

11:00 am: OAG Annual Awards Luncheon

Salt Lake City

3:00 pm: Meeting with U.S. Attorney for District of Utah Melissa Holyoak

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Friday, December 5

10:00 am: Meetings with OAG attorneys

Taylorsville