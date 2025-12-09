Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 12/1/25-12/5/25
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, December 1
11:00 am: Call with Environment, Health, and Human Services Division Director
Virtual
1:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General
Virtual
Tuesday, December 2
Throughout the day: AG Brown attended the Utah AI Summit hosted by the Utah Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Nucleus Institute
9:30 am: New employees meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
10:15 am: New employees meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
1:30 pm: New employees meeting
3:00 pm: Meeting with constituent services staff
Office of the Utah Attorney General
3:30 pm: Monthly major case update
Virtual
4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Utah Attorney General
Wednesday, December 3
10:00 am: Division Directors monthly meeting
Heber M. Wells Building
12:00 pm: Senior staff meeting
Heber M. Wells Building
Thursday, December 4
11:00 am: OAG Annual Awards Luncheon
Salt Lake City
3:00 pm: Meeting with U.S. Attorney for District of Utah Melissa Holyoak
Office of the Utah Attorney General
Friday, December 5
10:00 am: Meetings with OAG attorneys
Taylorsville
