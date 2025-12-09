Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 12/1/25-12/5/25    

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, December 1

11:00 am: Call with Environment, Health, and Human Services Division Director 

Virtual 

1:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General 

Virtual 

Tuesday, December 2

Throughout the day: AG Brown attended the Utah AI Summit hosted by the Utah Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Nucleus Institute 

9:30 am: New employees meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

10:15 am: New employees meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

1:30 pm: New employees meeting 

3:00 pm: Meeting with constituent services staff 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

3:30 pm: Monthly major case update 

Virtual 

4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

Wednesday, December 3

10:00 am: Division Directors monthly meeting 

Heber M. Wells Building 

12:00 pm: Senior staff meeting 

Heber M. Wells Building 

Thursday, December 4 

11:00 am: OAG Annual Awards Luncheon 

Salt Lake City 

3:00 pm: Meeting with U.S. Attorney for District of Utah Melissa Holyoak 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

Friday, December 5

10:00 am: Meetings with OAG attorneys 

Taylorsville 

