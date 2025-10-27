Paramount Capital Advisors Secures $1.5MM Acquisition Loan for Chicago 10-Unit Multifamily Property

This deal highlights what we do best — solving complex financing challenges under tight timelines.” — Tyler Cornelius, Managing Director at Paramount Capital Advisors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $1,500,000 loan for the acquisition of a 10-unit multifamily property located at 4860 W. Byron Street in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. The loan was structured at 70% loan-to-value and closed on an accelerated timeline after the client’s previous lender failed to deliver.

Despite the property not being fully leased at the time of application and a very tight closing window, PCA stepped in during the final stages of the transaction and secured below-market financing at 5.55% on a 10-year fixed-rate term. The loan featured no bank origination fee and no prepayment penalty, providing the client with a flexible, cost-effective financing structure. From engagement to funding, the loan was approved in just 7 days and closed within 17 days — a testament to PCA’s execution capabilities and lender relationships.

Whether it’s a large-scale commercial project or a smaller multifamily acquisition, PCA is committed to structuring creative solutions and executing swiftly to meet client needs — no matter the size or complexity of the request.

“This deal highlights what we do best — solving complex financing challenges under tight timelines. We delivered a below-market rate on a non-fully leased property and closed quickly when another lender couldn’t perform. No matter the size of the request, our team is committed to structuring creative solutions and getting our clients across the finish line,” stated Tyler Cornelius, Managing Director at Paramount Capital Advisors.

Paramount Capital Advisors (PCA) is a Real Estate Investment Advisor that utilizes its expertise and experience in capital markets to provide various financing and equity options for institutional and individual real estate sponsors for all real estate sectors. Please contact us to discuss any of your capital needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.