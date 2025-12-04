Paramount Lodging Advisors Welcomes José Robles Munguia as Hotel Development & Investment Analyst

José Robles Munguia

Paramount Lodging Advisors welcomes José Robles Munguia, strengthening its hotel development, underwriting, and investment advisory platform.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL — Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is pleased to announce the addition of José Robles Munguia as Hotel Development & Investment Analyst, enhancing the PLA’s analytical depth and expanding its investment and development advisory capabilities.

José brings more than a decade of specialized commercial real estate experience with expertise in advisory, valuation, capital markets, and transaction services across North American markets, with a strong focus on industrial and tourism-driven assets. Over his career, he has contributed to more than $1 billion USD in successful real estate transactions and advisory assignments.

A performance-driven leader, José has directed teams responsible for executing $600 million USD in commercial real estate deals. His core strengths include advanced financial modeling (DCF, IRR), managing complex valuation engagements for portfolios exceeding $200 million USD, and delivering capital markets intelligence that supports institutional investment strategies. He is also experienced in high-stakes negotiations, mentoring junior professionals, and cultivating meaningful relationships with REITs, institutional investors, and other key market participants.

José holds professional credentials including RICS and MAI, as well as a master’s degree in real estate economics from KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

“We are excited to welcome José to PLA,” stated Sanjeev Misra, Co-Founder of Paramount Lodging Advisors. “His analytical expertise, capital markets background, and institutional approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver best-in-class service to our clients.”

In his new role, José will support PLA through detailed underwriting, market analysis, and strategic advisory contributions.

About Paramount Lodging Advisors

Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is a leading hospitality brokerage and advisory firm specializing in hotel investment sales, development advisory, and strategic consulting. PLA delivers data-driven insights, hands-on transaction expertise, and customized solutions for owners, investors, and developers across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

