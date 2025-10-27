City surpasses $2 Billion in construction value in record time

HAMILTON, ON – On October 8, 2025, the City of Hamilton surpassed $2 billion in construction value for building permits issued this year. This is the third time since 2021 the City of Hamilton has hit the $2 billion mark. This year’s record was reached five days earlier than the previous record set in 2023, making it the new benchmark.

The over $2 billion construction value represents 4038 building permits and is composed of:

67 per cent residential permits (75 per cent of the overall construction value),

12 per cent industrial/commercial permits (16.5 per cent of the overall construction value),

2 per cent institutional permits (7.5 per cent of the overall construction value), and

19 per cent miscellaneous permits (1 per cent of the overall construction value), including signs, demolitions, fire repair, tents, sewage systems, protective plumbing.

Notably, 3417 dwelling units have been issued as of October 8, 2025 - the highest number on record by this date.

Residential projects continue to make up the majority of building permits that the City issues. These projects add to the housing supply across the City, driving economic growth and creating jobs

“Hamiltonians are feeling the pressure of the housing crisis - it’s clear we need more homes people can afford, and we need them built faster,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “At the same time, Hamilton’s strong industrial growth is creating new jobs and strengthening our local economy. By streamlining development processes, removing barriers, and implementing new measures such as development charge exemptions, we’ve unlocked stalled projects and spurred new investment. Surpassing the $2 billion milestone reflects that momentum, it’s proof that Hamilton is growing, attracting opportunity, and building a city where everyone can thrive.”

Some major projects contributing to the milestone include:

163 Jackson Street West, Television City – Residential

1190 Main Street West, McMaster University Student Residence – Residential

1107 Main Street West – Residential

466 Highway 8, Pine-Willa Long-Term Care Facility – Institutional

212 Gover Road, IKEA - Industrial

“Hamilton’s progress is built on collaboration – from builders and developers to planners, residents, and City staff, everyone is contributing to our shared success.” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “As we continue to grow, we are focused on deepening our partnerships and ensuring Hamilton remains a place where opportunities thrive.”

“We have seen the momentum in Hamilton over the last decade, but the last four years have been some of the busiest for the City’s planning, development, and building staff.” said Rob Lalli, Director of Building and Chief Building Official. “We will continue to work with property owners and developers in creating new opportunities to help our city thrive.”

Quick Facts: