Regenlab appoints plasmatology group as exclusive distributor for the canadian aesthetic market

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegenLab, a global leader in regenerative medicine and cellular therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Plasmatology Group as its exclusive distributor for the Aesthetic market in Canada. This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding RegenLab’s presence in the Canadian Skin Care and Regenerative Medicine sectors.

All RegenLab products for the Canadian market will be supplied from the company’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA.

In addition to the well-recognized Regen BCT-3 (10 mL), RegenLab is now offering 20 mL tubes designed to produce the purest PRP, as well as the Regen ACR-Plus, a system for the preparation of Biologic Glue used in advanced regenerative applications.

Through this collaboration, Plasmatology Group will also introduce RegenLab’s next-generation cosmetic line, formulated with a complex of four molecular weight Hyaluronic Acids and natural active ingredients that hydrate, illuminate, and regenerate the skin. The line includes face cream, eye cream, eye serum, body lotion, and 3D masks, all now available in Canada.

“We are excited to partner with Plasmatology Group to bring RegenLab’s innovative technologies and cosmetic formulations to aesthetic professionals across Canada,” said Antoine Turzi, President, RegenLab USA. “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to quality, innovation, and advancing regenerative solutions worldwide.”

For more information or to schedule an introductory meeting, please contact:

Kim DiCianna

Plasmatology Group

kim@plasmatology.ca

647-334-8311

Or contact Dr. Giuseppe Calloni, Chief Executive Officer at RegenLab USA directly for additional details via email at gcalloni@regenlabusa.com or by phone at 332-999-6604.

