Antoine Turzi, President of RegenLab USA, Drives Innovation Forward with Grand Opening of Flagship U.S. Facility

His Excellency Ambassador Niculin Jäger, Consul General of Switzerland pictured alongside Dr. Joe Coelho NJ EDA, Dr. Charles Runels & Antoine Turzi President of Regenlab USA during open ceremony tour.

Antoine Turzi opens RegenLab USA’s flagship facility in Jersey City, unveiling U.S.-made innovations in regenerative medicine and debuting the new Regen4D line.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antoine Turzi has officially inaugurated the new RegenLab USA manufacturing facility, located at 95 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Niculin Jäger, Consul General of Switzerland, along with local authorities and distinguished guests.

The facility’s state-of-the-art cleanrooms were successfully completed in just nine months, thanks to the outstanding performance and collaboration with Thor Equities. RegenLab USA is proud to announce that the site has achieved the highest level of ISO and MDSAP certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality and regulatory excellence.

During the event, Mr. Turzi presented RegenLab Group’s global achievements, including three profitable manufacturing sites worldwide and a rapidly advancing R&D pipeline. Among the highlights was the unveiling of a groundbreaking strategy focused on biodegradable and bioresorbable biologic implants—designed to support the regeneration of cartilage, bone, tendons, ligaments, and soft tissues such as chronic wounds. This cutting-edge technology leverages advanced 3D printing and electrospinning techniques using biomaterials such as hyaluronic acid, synthetic gelatin, and silk fibroin.

The innovation also extends to consumer applications with the upcoming launch of Regen4D, a new cosmetic product line that will debut in the U.S. market and expand globally.

This exciting “Made in USA” initiative reflects RegenLab’s dedication to advancing regenerative medicine and signals a bold, optimistic step forward in an era of uncertainty.

RegenLab® USA is a leading provider of regenerative medicine products, specializing in advanced Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) technologies. Our mission is to empower physicians and researchers with innovative solutions to enhance patient care. Our products are developed and manufactured in our cutting-edge facilities in Jersey City, NJ, ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance.

