Arlo Expands Behavioral Health Access Through Rula

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rula Health, a nationwide behavioral health provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, today announced a new collaboration with Arlo, the modern health plan for small and mid-sized businesses, to expand access to high-quality, affordable mental health care for Arlo members nationwide.

Beginning November 1st, 2025, Arlo members will be able to access therapy and psychiatry visits through Rula, which has over 21,000 licensed providers with appointments as soon as tomorrow.

“Too often, employees face stigmas, limited appointment availability, trial and error in finding the right provider, or high costs that stop them from getting the mental health care they need,” said Jan-Felix Schneider, CEO & Co-Founder of Arlo. “Through this collaboration with Rula, we are excited to give Arlo members a more accessible, personalized, and centralized mental healthcare experience.”

In parallel to the collaboration, most Arlo plans starting November 1st will offer the first 10 individual therapy sessions at $0 to members—giving employers a solution to support their employees’ mental health that is built into their plan. Arlo plans to integrate Rula provider search and scheduling directly into their mobile app in the coming months. These efforts underscore the health plan’s commitment to reducing barriers to mental health care access.

“At Rula, we believe care should feel as unique as the person receiving it," said Gabe Diop, Co-Founder of Rula. "Rula helps patients find a provider that's uniquely suited to their needs, ensuring care that’s both personal and effective. We’re proud to bring Arlo members access to high-quality, evidence-based mental healthcare that gets people better.”

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and many Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 170 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.

Arlo is a modern health plan and underwriting technology company that simplifies and modernizes benefits for small- and mid-sized businesses. Arlo’s plans include $0 everyday care, concierge support, consumer-focused digital and AI tools, and predictable renewals. Arlo’s unique offerings, like Arlo Clear—their transparent-price plan—give employers benefits their employees will actually use and appreciate. Brokers can learn more at joinarlo.com, and employers can ask their brokers how they can offer Arlo to their teams.

