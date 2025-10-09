Learn to Live and Rula Partner to Expand Seamless Access to In-Network Mental Health Care

Strategic collaboration integrates Rula’s 21,000+providers into Learn to Live’s mental health services platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rula Health, a nationwide behavioral health provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, , today announced a strategic partnership with Learn to Live, a leading mental health access and navigation platform. This new relationship enables Learn to Live's eligible member population to easily connect with Rula’s 21,000+ in-network therapists and psychiatric providers.

Through this integration, patients navigating care within the Learn to Live digital platform will be able to seamlessly match with and schedule appointments with a Rula provider in under three minutes—with availability as soon as next day. Rula supports individuals aged 5 and up with therapy, and psychiatry for those 13 and older, ensuring timely and personalized access to care.

The partnership will launch with select health plans and is expected to expand in the coming months.

“This partnership is about removing friction between people and the care they need,” said Gabe Diop, Co-Founder of Rula. “By meeting patients within the Learn to Live experience, we’re simplifying access to high-quality in-network mental health services at scale and ensuring they can act on that need in the moment it arises.”

“At Learn to Live, our mission is to make access as immediate, comfortable and seamless as possible,” said Dale Cook, CEO of Learn to Live. “Rula’s ability to deliver fast, high-quality care with licensed providers across the country makes them an ideal partner to enhance behavioral health access for our clients and their members.”

For more information, visit rula.com or learntolive.com.

About Rula Health

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy and psychiatric availability, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 170M lives across the US. Learn more at Rula.com.

About Learn to Live

For more than 13 years, Learn to Live has offered services to over 37 million individuals through a model that addresses the greatest barriers to receiving care: stigma, access, and cost. Learn to Live is a leading mental health services platform that brings together an easily accessible technology platform and navigation with the clinically proven strategies of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), live clinician coaching, gold standard outcomes, and industry leading ROI for employers, higher education institutions, health systems and health plans. For more information visit www.learntolive.com.

