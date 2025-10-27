Storecove Expands Operations With New U.S. Office To Support E-invoicing Compliance

Storecove opens U.S. office to assist businesses with global e-invoicing requirements and compliance readiness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove, a global provider of e-invoicing and e-document exchange solutions, announced the opening of its new U.S. office in New York. The new office will be led by Nikkie Bakker, who will oversee U.S. operations as Business Development Director. The expansion reflects its commitment to supporting U.S. businesses as they navigate the growing landscape of e-invoicing compliance worldwide.Although e-invoicing is not yet mandatory for B2B transactions in the United States or the United Kingdom , global momentum continues accelerating. More than 50 countries have already implemented mandates, with many more to follow. Upcoming legislation in the European Union, including the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) act, underscores the long-term shift toward e-invoicing as a standard business practice.By establishing a local presence, Storecove aims to support U.S. companies seeking compliance with international requirements directly. Through a single API, the platform connects businesses to major e-invoicing networks, including Peppol and the U.S.-based Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) of which both Storecove's CCO, Dolf Kars, and Head of Marketing, Nikkie Bakker, are in the boards/committees, with Dolf Kars as Chairman of the DBNAlliance and Nikkie Bakker as active member of Membership & Market Adoption Committee. This integration allows organizations to exchange e-invoices while securely meeting diverse regulatory requirements.The U.S. office will serve as a resource for businesses exploring e-invoicing adoption in anticipation of future mandates, e-invoicing add-ons for their software solutions, and connections to the U.S. e-invoicing network. Storecove will provide guidance on best practices, compliance readiness, and seamless international connectivity. Businesses seeking information about how international e-invoicing regulations will impact their operations can contact Storecove or peruse its online resources at their leisure.About the Company:Storecove is a global provider of e-invoicing and e-document exchange solutions, offering connectivity to the DBNAlliance, Peppol, and other global e-invoicing networks. As a certified access point, Storecove enables businesses to exchange electronic invoices securely and comply with international tax regulations. By leveraging its API-driven platform, Storecove simplifies B2B transactions, ensuring compliance and efficiency in digital invoicing on a global scale. Learn more at storecove.com.

