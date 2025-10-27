Attorney General Ken Paxton will be speaking at an event hosted by the University of Texas chapter of Turning Point USA on Monday, November 3, in Austin.

“I’m excited to join students at UT to talk about what it means to courageously fight for freedom and preserve the values that make Texas, and our nation, so strong,” said Attorney General Paxton. “There is a growing wave of young conservatives across this country rising up, and I know many of these Longhorns are playing an impactful role in that movement. I look forward to being encouraged by their leadership and spirit as I stand with the UT Turning Point USA chapter.”

The event is open to the public, with preferred seating for students. UT students, alumni, and members of the Austin community are encouraged to attend to hear from the Attorney General and other featured speakers. This appearance follows Attorney General Paxton’s recent speaking engagements at Turning Point USA events in Houston and at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The event will take place on Monday, November 3rd, in the Auditorium of the William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center (WCP Room 1.402) on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The address is 2201 Speedway, Austin, TX 78712. Doors will open at 6:20 p.m. CT, and the event will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT.

To cover the event, media must RSVP to [email protected].