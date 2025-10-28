Tandoor Morni launches premium copper clay oven for authentic Punjabi outdoor cooking in Canada

Elevate your outdoor cooking experience with Tandoor Morni's exquisite copper clay oven! Imagine the delicious aromas and authentic flavors as you gather with friends and unleash your culinary creativity. Perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting, this s A06 Clay oven A06 Product image in a scenic place

Explore the range of outdoor cooking tandoors, all of which are perfect for professionals & food lovers looking for tandoor for home & restaurant use in Canada.

We wish to bring the full experience of authentic Punjabi outdoor cooking to our customers, and we have proved ourselves successful in the same” — Parvinder Aulakh

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandoor Morni launches copper clay oven for authentic Punjabi outdoor cooking.Tandoor Morni, Canada's leading supplier of traditional Indian tandoors, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation. The copper clay oven . It is designed to bring the authentic taste and experience of Punjabi outdoor cooking back to backyards, catering chefs and restaurants across Canada. There has been a growing global appreciation for traditional Indian flavors and live-fire cooking. Tandoor Morni's copper-clay oven has been merging Craftsmanship, performance, and heritage into one product. The outdoor cooking tandoor not only enhances the flavor but also ensures the maintenance of the history of India's centuries-old culinary tradition.Bringing tradition outdoors as a modern take on the Punjabi tandoorThe copper clay oven is modelled after the traditional Punjabi tandoor. It is used in the open-air kitchens across India. What sets the model apart is the handcrafted copper exterior, designed for durability and elegance, paired with authentic clay pot interiors that preserve the essence of traditional tandoori cooking. According to the team from Tandoor Morni, the launch makes a new chapter for outdoor culinary enthusiasts in Canada.“Our copper clay oven is more than just an appliance. It serves as a bridge between the heritage and modern outdoor lifestyle.”Exceptional Craftsmanship and authentic performanceEvery copper clay oven is a hand-built unit using premium-grade clay, high-quality copper, as well as natural insulation materials. The structure ensures optimal heat retention and even heat distribution, the qualities essential for producing perfectly cooked non-kebabs, Tandoori Chicken, and paneer tikka. The outdoor cooking tandoor has been engineered with professionals and home users in mind, with dimensions of 36 inches x 36 inches, as featured in the model T06 36” x 36” commercial Punjabi tandoor, ensuring it is suitable for catering events, restaurants, and large backyard gatherings. Known for both aesthetics and functionality, the copper clay oven offers a rustic look with a polished copper finish that complements modern outdoor setups. The combination of clay and copper not only enhances the flavor profile of a tandoor-cooked food, but also ensures excellent thermal efficiency.Why is the copper clay oven ideal for outdoor cooking?Unlike gas grills or electric roasters, the clay oven tandoor offers a truly unique flavor achieved through wood-fired heat. When used in an outdoor setup, the copper clay oven creates a smoky essence that elevates traditional Indian dishes. The outer cooking tandoor is also known for its versatility. It will be suitable for baking bread, roasting vegetables, grilling meats, and making desserts like smoky kulchas or stuffed naans. For those who enjoy live-fire cooking and outdoor entertainment, Tandoor Morni will offer a cultural and culinary experience that few modern appliances can replicate. Moreover, it features a copper-clad exterior that withstands the elements with minimal maintenance, ensuring consistent performance and longevity season after season.Unit that is finest for the home chefs and professionals alikeTandoor Morni’s copper clay oven caters to the needs of both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts. For households, it will also offer the opportunity to create restaurant-quality tandoori dishes in their own backyard. For restaurants and caterers, the high-capacity, efficient tandoor maintains authentic taste while handling heavy use. The Oven's ergonomic design also includes stainless steel lead insulation layers for conserving the heat, and also smooth wheels for mobility. Whether it is installed permanently or used for outdoor catering, it will ensure the perfect atmosphere for authentic tandoori cooking with a clay oven tandoor in Canada available from Tandoor Morni.There has been a new launch, and customers across Canada will get the opportunity to buy the oven directly from Tandoor Morni's official website. So, buy clay oven tandoor directly from Tandoor Morni’s official website, ensuring the genuine quality and reliable customer support. Purchase includes the optional accessories, including the bread rods, skewers, Gaddi pads, and cleaning tools. The copper clay oven is available for nationwide shipping, and customers can request customized models to suit specific design or capacity preferences.Experience the authentic Punjabi outdoor cooking.Authentic Punjabi outdoor cooking is not only about the ingredients; it is about the process, the clay involved, and the fire. From the sizzling seekh kebabs to golden-brown naan, every dish gain depth and character when cooked inside the clay ovens of the traditional tandoor. For many, the oven is not just a cooking device. It turns out to be the main experience that connects them to the roots.Sustainable and long-lasting designIn addition to the performance and tradition, sustainability lies at the heart of Tandoor Morni’s design. Of the units. The Copper Clay Oven is made from eco-friendly materials, including copper, natural clay and insulation layers that will reduce the energy waste. High heat capacity allows users to cook more while consuming less fuel, making it an eco-conscious and cost-effective option. Also, it aligns with Tandoor Morni's commitment to producing a durable, eco-friendly outdoor cooking atmosphere that can be passed down for generations.Tandoor Morni - a legacy of quality and trustWith years of experience in crafting professional great tandoors, Tandoor Morni Canada has established itself as a reputable name among Indian restaurants, cooking enthusiasts, and caterers throughout North America. The brand is recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity in clay oven technology. Also, the products are staples in Indian restaurants, Events, and food festivals, where live tandoori cooking draws both curiosity and admiration. The launch of the copper clay oven also strengthens Tandoor Morni's position as a leader in bringing the traditional Indian culinary tools to the global experience.Testimonials from early usersEarly adopters of the copper-clay oven have praised its combination of personality and artistry. A Toronto-based restaurateur commented,” We have used plenty of tandoors over the years, but nothing matches the copper clay oven’s consistency and heat retention. The naan also turns out to be fluffy, and the smoky aroma is unmatchable.Another user, a home chef in Vancouver, shared, “I have always wanted to recreate the taste of my grandmother's Tandoori Chicken from India, the outdoor cooking tandoor has helped me to get that in terms of the authentic Indian cooking flavor, touch of nostalgia and perfect texture”.Availability and ordering informationThe copper clay oven is now available for purchase via the Tandoor Morni Canada website. Interested buyers can visit the product page for specifications, delivery options, and pricing. The company also provides customer support to help users choose the right oven based on the space and cooking needs. For those ever looking to buy a clay oven tandoor in Canada, the launch presents an ideal opportunity to invest in the timeless, durable, and culturally rich cooking tool.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni is known for being Canada's premier manufacturer and supplier of authentic Indian tandoors, offering a wide range of indoor and outdoor models for commercial and personal use. Based in Canada, the company has earned a good reputation for delivering quality craftsmanship, authentic design, and performances rooted in Indian tradition. The product line also includes clay ovens, copper tandoors, stainless steel tandoors, and portable outdoor cooking tandoors, all of which cater to the requirements of both professional Kitchens and home chefs. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Tandoor Morni has continued to expand the product range to meet the global demand for authentic Indian cooking.

Tandoor Morni – Premium Tandoor Ovens for Restaurants, Food Trucks & Homes!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.