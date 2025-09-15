Tandoor Morni Launches Canada’s First Portable Wood-Fired Tandoor for Catering and Home Use

Tandoor Morni introduces Canada’s first portable wood-fired tandoor with enhanced heat retention, designed for catering and professional use. Tandoor Morni CS02 Model Product Image

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The art of tandoor cooking has now evolved over the years, and it has been bringing together the families, food lovers and the communities around the smoky aroma of the freshly baked naan, succulent kebabs, as well as rich curries. The tradition has taken a leap forward in Canada as Tandoor Morni, North America's trusted leader in the clay oven manufacturing, has announced the launch of Canada's first portable wood-fired tandoor with enhanced heat resistance retention.The remarkable aspect is that these tandoors are designed for both catering professionals as well as residential users. The groundbreaking innovation has made it possible to experience the authentic flavours of the tandoor cuisine, not just in the restaurants, but also in the backyards, large-scale catered events, as well as home kitchens.Fusion of tradition and innovationFor generations, the tandoor ovens have been a staple in South Asian and Middle Eastern cooking. Traditionally large and fixed in place, the clay ovens are best enough in terms of the ability to cook food at high temperatures, infusing the dishes with the distinct smoky essence.The flavours are impressive, but the traditional format often makes them inaccessible to many. In this regard, Tandoor Morni saw this gap and made the decision to create the solution in the form of a portable wood-fired tandoor that will maintain the essence of authentic cooking while also adapting to modern lifestyles.It led to the development of an oven that combines portability, efficiency as well and enhanced performance without ever compromising the flavour.Enhanced heat retention serves as a secret to perfect tandoori cookingOne of the biggest challenges in portable clay ovens is that they allow limited heat management. The tandoor must retain the high temperature for hours to cook dishes evenly. In this regard, Tandoor Morni has brought the latest innovation for tackling the challenge with the use of the enhanced heat retention system. The system is built with advanced installation at high-quality materials.There are key benefits in the form that ensure maintenance of consistent high temperatures. The ovens, both Catering tandoor and Residential Tandoor , maintain the optimal heat levels for cooking bread, vegetables meat without constant fuel adjustments. The fuel efficiency is also impressive. They consume less fuel while also delivering the longer-lasting heat, ensuring that it serves as a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution.If you are looking for an even cooking surface, then the Catering tandoor and Residential Tandoor from Tandoor Morni will eliminate the cold spots, ensuring naan becomes crisp and golden, while also keeping the kebabs juicy inside and charred outside.The quick heating technology ensures that the tandoor reaches the right temperature in record time compared to traditional clay ovens. All such aspects are something that makes the tandoor equally suitable for the caterers that are managing the large events, or also the home chefs that are cooking for the family gatherings.The unit is designed for both catering and residential useWhat has been setting this launch apart is its versatility. Tandoor Morni has come up with two distinct portable models, each catering to different needs.Catering tandoors are the ones that are built with a sturdy frame and equipped with durable wheels. The catering model is also designed for professional chefs, food trucks, as well as caterers. The mobility is what makes it easy to transport to the outdoor events, festivals, weddings and large gatherings.Despite being portable, it is also engineered to handle the high cooking volumes, ensuring that the caterers can serve hundreds of guests without compromising on the flavour or quality.Regarding the residential tandoor, it can be said that for families and food enthusiasts, the residential tandoor comes with a compact design that fits seamlessly into the backyards, patios or outdoor kitchens. Residential tandoor is user-friendly, safe and fuel-efficient, making it perfect for households.Portability without compromiseUnlike immovable, heavy clay ovens that are traditionally found in restaurants, the new Tandoor Morni portable tandoor is lightweight yet durable. The design focuses on mobility without the loss of the robustness that is needed for the long cooking sessions.There is a wheeled frame, making it easy to transport across different locations. Also, these units have a compact build that fits into tight spaces for residential setups, and the durable construction is what helps them withstand the regular high temperatures. The flexibility is what is ideal for both commercial and personal use, putting an end to the gap between professional-grade performance and household use.Why does enhanced heat retention matter for the Canadian weather when cooking outdoors?In Canada, cooking presents unique challenges due to the diverse climate that ranges from the chilly autumn evenings to the freezing winter temperatures. The traditional clay ovens usually struggle to maintain the high heat in colder conditions, which leads to uneven cooking and excessive fuel use.To enhance heat retention technology and directly address these issues, like cold weather performance, the insulation ensures that even in the sub-zero conditions, the tandoor maintains the required temperature for the naan, roti and meat.Reduced fuel cost is a factor as well. In harsh climates, retaining the heat longer is needed, making it both eco-friendly and economical. Year-round capability is yet another noteworthy aspect. Canadians no longer need to restrict Tandoor cooking to the summer barbecue.Tandoor models designed authentically as Wood-Fired Tandoor will be available for enjoying in any season. The adaptation has made the portable tandoor especially relevant for Canada, where food lovers can now host tandoori feasts outdoors throughout the year, no matter the weather conditions.Transforming the culinary experience in CanadaThe launch of the portable wood-fired tandoor is more than just a product release. It has come up in the form of the cultural movement, and authentic tandoori cooking is accessible to Canadians beyond restaurants. Regardless of whether it is a caterer serving the hundreds at the wedding or the family enjoying naan outdoors, the possibilities are endless.Tandoor Morni has come up with innovative solutions that will empower the food enthusiasts, chefs and the cultural communities to celebrate the heritage while also inviting the newcomers to experience the rich and smoky flavours of the tandoori cuisine.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni has established itself in the form of North America's leading supplier of traditional clay ovens that are trustworthy for restaurant's home cooks, and catering companies. What makes the Catering Tandoor and Residential Tandoor line from Tandoor Morni stand out is the craftsmanship and dedication to authenticity, making the company continue to push the boundaries of innovation, while also staying rooted in the cultural heritage of tandoor cooking.The launch of the portable wood-fired tandoor with enhanced heat retention has helped Tandoor Morni reaffirm its commitment to bringing authentic, flavorful, and accessible cooking experiences to Canada and beyond.ConclusionTandoor Moni's introduction of Canada's first portable wood-fired tandoor that is available in the form of both catering and residential models has been serving as a revolutionary step in making the traditional cooking tandoori more accessible, efficient and versatile. The enhanced heat retention, authentic output and portability have made innovation the best, allowing Canadians to experience the magic of tandoor cooking anywhere, from professional kitchens to backyard gatherings.

