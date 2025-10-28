Goody Introduces Sales Team at IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim, California

Goody Booth IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim 2025 Goody Team at IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim 2025

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Showcased in the first-time exhibitor section, Goody ’s executive leadership and sales team welcomed inquiries for their packing and shipping services that officially become available November 1st. Blue Banner Company ’s new packing and shipping brand, Goody, stepped boldly into the spotlight at IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show backed by 75 years of expertise. While the brand’s executive leadership and sales team alike have decades of experience in the produce space, hosting a booth among nearly 1,100 exhibitors on the floor was a first. “The support we received from our tenured connections in the industry was overwhelming,” shared Vince Mazzetti, Vice President of Blue Banner Company and Goody. Proud to remain family owned and operated in the same packing house since 1965 in Riverside, California, Goody represents the evolution of the packing industry, combining refined best practices with integrity fueled, human-centric customer service. “Fostering relationships is a vital part of our industry. While some companies are looking to automate service, we are looking to elevate service,” shared Mazzetti. While attendance was record breaking with attendees from more than 50 countries and over 3,500 buyers from around the globe, Goody focused on making each person that invested time at their booth feel like family and not just a visitor. Establishing the new gold standard for customer service in the packing and shipping industry, Goody’s Sales Manager Mike Rubidoux and National Sales Director Eric Mydland were proud to talk with their peers and prospects in the produce space about their service and solution-oriented offering. “We have been in business longer than many, but it was refreshing to experience our new direction take flight as we start from experience and not from scratch,” Mazzetti shared. For more information on Goody’s sales offering, visit www.goodycitrus.com About Goody:Rooted in tradition since 1950, Goody launched in 2025 under the tenured leadership of Blue Banner Company. Seventy-five years and growing, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer and shipper of the highest quality citrus products. Dedicated to keeping the client at the core of every decision, Goody’s steadfast commitment to customer service has established the new gold standard for excellence. Proud to be family owned and operated, the fourth generation of the Mazzetti family is leading the brand into the future with their relentless commitment to infusing life’s simple moments with a dose of Goody. Learn more: www.goodycitrus.com About Blue Banner Company:Blue Banner Company was founded by W.J. Mazzetti in 1950 and remains family owned and operated. The company started its journey with Krinard Packing Company in Riverside, California and has been in its current location since 1965. Current President, Tom Mazzetti, is the third generation of the Mazzetti family who has been at the helm of its leadership since 1972. Supported by his son Vince Mazzetti, the fourth generation to continue the legacy of the company, the duo alongside their experienced team have played a pivotal role in the brand’s evolution. Over the past seventy-five years, Blue Banner Company has expanded its operations to include growing, packing, and shipping top-quality products while maintaining a commitment to excellence. Today, Blue Banner Company is recognized as one of the premier citrus packers and shippers, specializing in grapefruit. Goody and Blue Banner Company are located at 2601 Third Street, Riverside, CA 92507. Learn more: www.blueabannerco.com ###

