The 28th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament Yields $200,000 in Funding Raised for Casa Youth Shelter

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Stars & Stripes tournament was a wild success for all of the 11 nonprofit beneficiaries. Celebrating its 28th year in a row, the tournament has raised over $70 million dollars since inception with $6 million being raised this year. The unique annual event brought together philanthropists, vacationers, and thrill seekers for an action-packed weekend of fishing, golf, music, and more – all to support dynamic nonprofits like Casa Youth Shelter who are creating tangible impact in the lives of those they serve. Thanks to the generosity of the Stars & Stripes community, over $200,00 will benefit Casa Youth Shelter and its programs for youth in crisis. This funding will ensure they have access to safety, counseling, and the support they need to build brighter futures.“From all of us at Casa Youth Shelter — thank you for turning adventure into impact and standing with us in our mission to serve and nurture youth in crisis.” -Lupita Gutierrez, Executive Director, Casa Youth ShelterAbout Casa Youth Shelter:Founded in 1978 by Myldred E. Jones, Casa Youth Shelter serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services. The nonprofit focuses on empowering youth to move through their crisis with increased confidence, stability, and tools for continued growth. The organization’s vision is to create a community where all adolescents in crisis have a safe place to stay, in an environment that promotes personal growth and healthy relationships. Thanks to Myldred’s vision, today Casa Youth Shelter thrives as a safe haven for a growing population of at-risk teens. Since opening April 7th, 1978, Casa Youth Shelter has never been closed, and continues to offer all services free of charge to any youth and family in need. Her inspiration lives on in the shelter’s countless volunteers, donors, and friends. Casa Youth Shelter is located at 10911 Reagan St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720.

