Propper™ unveils Propper Locker, its AI agreement platform positioned as a bold alternative to ChatGPT and DocuSign

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propper™ unveils Propper Locker, its Agentic Agreement Management Platform positioned as a bold alternative the OpenAI and DocuSign rivalry.As OpenAI moves into contract automation and data extraction with DocuGPT already stirring investor buzz and shaking Docusign’s stock. Propper Locker enters the ring with real, enterprise-ready strength. In an industry awash with noise and marketing spin, Propper is cutting through with proof, not promises.**Why Propper Locker stands out:**Feature parity with deep domain strength. Enterprise grade control, security, and compliance. Flexible workflows. Open architecture. Competitive pricing. Fast, accurate, and always improving. Not to mention a leadership team full of industry veterans who shaped the current global eSignature industry.The launch of DocuGPT has shaken the agreement and e-signature market, with analysts calling it a direct threat to DocuSign’s dominance (Article Link) . While many enterprises hesitate over unproven AI hype, Propper Locker enters with live pilots, SLAs, compliance guarantees, and full enterprise support. For DocuSign users, Propper Locker offers a seamless migration path that preserves signing capabilities while adding real AI intelligence.“By unifying agreement management end-to-end, Propper eliminates the fragmentation and overhead driving up legacy costs. That efficiency lets us deliver enterprise-grade power at roughly half the price of leading brands without sacrificing performance, compliance, or scale. For clients needing full control, we offer dedicated tenant deployments so they can run Propper in their own environment, strengthening data sovereignty, and slasing total cost of ownership by using existing infrastructure. This is a game changer”Jack Berube, CEO, PropperIn a market reshaped by OpenAI’s entry and DocuSign’s exposure, Propper Locker stands out as the pragmatic, SMB and enterprise alternative, where control, depth, and proven capability matter as much as AI innovation.Enterprises ready to explore the future of agreements (with accountability built in) can request a demo or participate in beta.About PropperPropper™ is an AI-first agreement platform designed to keep you in control, not boxed into someone else’s ecosystem. It unifies generation, signing, consent, and post-signature intelligence in one secure, compliant stack. Propper™ plugs into your existing systems, enforces governance by design, and converts every document into structured, searchable data. With open APIs and agent-ready workflows, it scales from a single template to enterprise-wide automation, without proprietary traps, hidden fees, or forced dependencies.Propper™ was founded by industry pioneers that created and built the world’s largest eSignature provider. Today, they’re applying that unmatched expertise to deliver an even more powerful, organization-focused platform."

