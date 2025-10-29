Sunshine Mental Wellness Emphasizes Comprehensive ADHD Screening to Address Co-Occurring Depression/Anxiety in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunshine Mental Wellness and Associates Inc., a leading telepsychiatry practice serving Florida residents, is raising awareness about the importance of comprehensive mental health screening for adults seeking ADHD treatment. Evan Donin, PMHNP-BC, founder and lead psychiatric provider, emphasizes that effective ADHD treatment requires careful assessment for co-occurring conditions, particularly depression and anxiety, which often present alongside attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in adult patients throughout the Tampa Bay region.Research consistently demonstrates that ADHD rarely exists in isolation. Studies indicate that approximately 50% of adults with ADHD also experience an anxiety disorder, while nearly 30% struggle with depression. Despite these staggering statistics, many patients seeking help for concentration difficulties, disorganization, or impulsivity may be unaware that their symptoms represent a complex interplay of multiple conditions requiring integrated treatment approaches."When someone comes to us seeking help for ADHD symptoms, we don't just look at attention and focus," explains Donin. "We conduct comprehensive psychiatric evaluations that examine the full spectrum of mental health. It's not uncommon to discover that what appears to be ADHD is actually complicated by underlying anxiety or depression—or that all three conditions are working together to significantly impact someone's daily functioning and quality of life."The clinical significance of identifying comorbid conditions cannot be overstated. ADHD medications, particularly stimulants, can sometimes exacerbate anxiety symptoms or unmask underlying mood disorders if not carefully monitored. Conversely, untreated depression or anxiety can worsen ADHD symptoms, creating a cycle that leaves patients feeling frustrated and hopeless despite treatment efforts. This complexity demands a nuanced, individualized approach that considers the unique presentation of each patient.Sunshine Mental Wellness utilizes evidence-based assessment protocols that go beyond standard ADHD screening tools. During initial psychiatric evaluations, Donin explores not only classic ADHD symptoms—such as difficulty sustaining attention, forgetfulness, restlessness, and impulsivity—but also investigates mood patterns, worry cycles, physical tension, sleep quality, trauma history, and life stressors that may contribute to the clinical picture."Depression and anxiety don't always look the way people expect them to," notes Donin. "Someone might come in reporting they can't focus at work, but when we dig deeper, we discover they're ruminating about past mistakes, experiencing racing thoughts at night, or feeling a pervasive sense of dread that makes concentration impossible. These symptoms require different interventions than ADHD alone would warrant."The practice's holistic treatment philosophy extends to medication management strategies. When ADHD coexists with depression and anxiety, treatment plans must be carefully tailored to address all conditions simultaneously without creating adverse interactions. This might involve combining ADHD medications with antidepressants, utilizing non-stimulant ADHD treatments for patients with significant anxiety, or adjusting dosages and timing to optimize therapeutic benefits while minimizing side effects.Sunshine Mental Wellness also offers pharmacogenetics testing, an innovative tool that analyzes how a patient's genetic makeup affects medication metabolism. This personalized medicine approach is particularly valuable for patients with comorbid conditions, as it helps identify which medications are most likely to be effective and well-tolerated based on individual genetic profiles, reducing the trial-and-error period often associated with psychiatric medication management.Beyond medication, Donin emphasizes the importance of counseling and psychotherapy in treating comorbid ADHD, depression, and anxiety. Trauma-informed therapy helps patients process underlying experiences that may contribute to their symptoms, while cognitive-behavioral strategies teach practical skills for managing attention difficulties, negative thought patterns, and anxiety triggers. This integrated approach addresses the root causes of distress rather than simply suppressing symptoms.For Tampa Bay area residents, particularly those in Palm Harbor, Clearwater, Dunedin, Largo, and St. Petersburg, accessing comprehensive ADHD assessment and treatment has never been more convenient. Sunshine Mental Wellness delivers all services through a secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform, eliminating transportation barriers and scheduling conflicts that often prevent adults from seeking needed care. Weekend appointments are available Friday through Sunday, accommodating working professionals and busy parents who struggle to find time for mental health care during traditional business hours.The practice accepts major insurance providers including Cigna, Aetna, United Healthcare, Oscar, and Oxford, making quality psychiatric care financially accessible to a broad range of patients. For those without insurance or with high deductibles, a sliding scale fee structure ensures that cost does not become a barrier to receiving proper diagnosis and treatment."My goal is always to see the whole person, not just a checklist of symptoms," Donin emphasizes. "When we take the time to understand how ADHD depression and anxiety interact in someone's life, we can develop treatment plans that truly work—plans that help people not just function, but thrive. Whether someone has been struggling for years or is just beginning to recognize that something isn't right, comprehensive evaluation is the foundation of effective, lasting recovery."Sunshine Mental Wellness encourages anyone in the Tampa Bay area experiencing difficulties with focus, mood, or anxiety to schedule a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation. Early identification and integrated treatment of co-occurring conditions can dramatically improve outcomes, helping patients reclaim their productivity, relationships, and sense of well-being.About Sunshine Mental Wellness and Associates Inc.Sunshine Mental Wellness and Associates Inc. is a telepsychiatry practice founded by board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Evan Donin, PMHNP-BC. Serving residents across Florida and New York State, the practice provides comprehensive mental health services including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, trauma-informed counseling, and treatment for a wide range of conditions. Contact Information: Sunshine Mental Wellness and Associates Inc.Website: https://www.sunshinementalwellnessinc.com

