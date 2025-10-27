NUJ questions Ofcom's proposal to approve BBC local radio changes

Regulator is consulting on changes to corporation's operating licence.

The NUJ is concerned about plans by Ofcom to approve changes to the BBC’s operating licence covering its local radio commitments.

On 15 October, Ofcom opened a consultation on the BBC’s proposal that, according to the regulator, “shared programming should not count towards its [BBC's] local radio quota if broadcast between 6am and 2pm on weekdays - when more audiences are listening - while allowing shared programming outside this window to contribute to the quota”.

The BBC said it made the request due to financial pressures as it seeks to reach its savings target of £700 million by March 2028.

Ofcom says it is minded to approve the change, but the NUJ has questioned if the local radio proposals will lead to further cuts and the erosion of truly local radio.

Significant changes have been made to local radio over the past few years with more programmes shared across the BBC’s local stations and the axeing of some presenters.

Rajar figures show BBC local radio audiences in England have fallen by around 27% since the first quarter of 2022 and total listening has dropped by 29%.

An NUJ spokesperson said:

“We note the BBC's request to change the scope of its operating licence around BBC Local. While the rationale behind the request appears to be logical, the NUJ is concerned that any changes to the way in which the BBC defines or records local output could open the door for more cuts in the future. “While we welcome the potential investments in additional programmes on Saturday mornings, it is likely that these shows will still be regional. We don't agree with Ofcom's definition that programmes shared across large regions are counted as ‘local’, and made this clear during the last cuts to BBC Local Radio. Truly local radio is rooted in its communities - that is impossible to reflect adequately within regional programmes. “While we recognise that the BBC has financial pressures, we continue to oppose the situation where truly local output ends on the BBC after 2pm on weekdays and for most of the weekend."

Ofcom has asked for responses to its consultation to be sent using this consultation response form by no later than 5pm on 12 November.

Return to listing