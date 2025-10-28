World Chase Tag® Doubles Global Quad™ Presence, Signaling Worldwide Expansion

View of World Chase Tag Quad™ from fan perspective Action shot captured in Evry-Courcouronnes, France

World Chase Tag® expands to 46 Quads across 15 countries, nearly doubling global reach as the sport’s popularity and digital viewership soar.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Chase TagUSA (WCT), the world’s first and only global competitive tag organization, is excited to announce record-breaking global growth this year with a total of 46 official WCT Quads now installed across 15 countries. That’s nearly double from 26 in 2024. The surge marks a defining moment for the rapidly growing sport that combines speed, agility, and strategy in a structured, competitive format. As new builds and partnerships continue to accelerate worldwide, World Chase Tag’s digital reach also continues to soar, with more than 2.5 billion organic online views to date.The expansion spans nearly every continent. From London to Tokyo, Paris to São Paulo, and new locations in India, South Africa, and Réunion Island, the expansion of Quads — the official competition structures where elite chase athletes compete — underscores both the sport’s rising popularity and the impact of WCT’s redesigned systems.“Quads are the heart of World Chase Tag,” said Cary Glotzer, President of WCT. “Every new build represents a new community, new athletes, and a growing global movement. Seeing this kind of momentum tells us that World Chase Taghas truly become a global sport.”Two key developments contributed to this year’s growth. First, World Chase Tagdeveloped a new 8-meter Quad. The 8-meter Quad is a compact, cost-efficient design that allows more clubs and organizations to host training and competition. Second, WCT introduced a self-build system, lowering the cost of entry and enabling faster, more flexible installations around the world. Together, these innovations have opened doors for new partnerships, while maintaining safety, standardization, and the signature excitement of official competition play.At the end of this year, WCT’s footprint will include 46 Quads in 15 countries, including: United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, France, China, Switzerland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Brazil, Spain, India, Canada, South Africa, and Russia. WCT started in 2017 with only one quad. Now, each individual chase averages 2 million views on WCT social channels.“The growth of quads across the globe is exciting, but it’s a reflection of how quickly the World Chase Tagname is spreading. Increased brand recognition is driving demand in new markets faster than ever before. People see the Quad, they know it’s WCT, and they want to be part of it,” said Christian Devaux, CEO.WCT has been working with international partners to license the staging of official WCT competitions in countries & regions around the globe. These regional events act as qualifiers which earn the winning teams automatic entry into the WCT International events. Currently, there are two divisions: an open division, where both male and female athletes can compete together, and a women's division.What are Quads?The Quad™ is to World Chase Tagwhat the court is to basketball or the octagon is to MMA. The Quad™ is the official competition arena: a standardized, modular structure where all matches take place.It’s a square, obstacle-filled course (either 8 meters x 8 meters or 12 meters x 12 meters) built from a system of bars, platforms, and frames designed to challenge speed, agility, and strategy. During a match, two athletes compete head-to-head — one chasing, one evading — for 20 seconds inside the Quad. The layout is intentionally complex, encouraging parkour-style movement, creative routes, and high-intensity action that defines the sport’s visual identity.About World Chase TagWorld Chase Tag(WCT) combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of Tag. Invented by brothers Christian and Damien Devaux in the U.K., the competition began in 2016 and has quickly built a cult following worldwide, securing over 2.5 billion online views and over 5 million followers across their social channels. World Chase Tagis the ultimate one-on-one pursuit, where teams from around the globe (featuring elite parkour athletes, Hollywood stuntmen, and Ninja Warrior finalists) compete in international events, culminating in the World Championship, the sport’s premier showcase held in arena-sized venues. Tupelo Honey, a division of Tupelo Media Group, an Emmy award-winning production company, and its parent company, Gray Media, are investors in World Chase Tag. For more information, visit https://www.worldchasetag.com/ Media Contacts:World Chase TagJohnny McMahon, Johnny@worldchasetag.comGM and Chief Content Officer, World Chase TagWorld Chase TagChristian Devaux, Christian@worldchasetag.com

Watch World Chase Tag in Action: WCT6 World Championship Highlight Sizzle

