ANY LAB TEST NOW Jumps Nearly 20 Spots on Franchise Times 400

Direct Access Lab Testing Franchise Secures Spot on Prestigious List for Ninth Time

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any Lab Test Now® , a national franchise offering retail direct access lab testing, gained significant ground on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 ranking. The new list ranks 400 franchise-based businesses on systemwide sales for the previous year. Any Lab Test Nowearned the No. 366 spot with global sales at more than $73 million in 2024.Any Lab Test Now is among the health & medical services category on the Franchise Times Top 400, which is the fastest-growing sector among the franchise industry."To see our name on the Franchise Times Top 400 list for a ninth time is truly a moment of pride for us," says Clarissa Windham-Bradstock , CEO of Any Lab Test Now. "It shows how much our team poured into expanding the brand in 2024. But the real story is our 250-plus locations across the country, and the amazing work our franchise owners do every day. Their dedication is the foundation of our success. They're the ones making sure that vital lab testing is always affordable, accessible, and available in their local communities."The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest United States-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.You can learn more about franchising opportunities with Any Lab Test Nowby visiting https://www.anylabtestnow.com/franchise/ ANY LAB TEST NOWmedia inquiries: info@luciecontent.comAbout ANY LAB TEST NOWFounded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOWis a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, cost-effective, and transparent manner. With more than 250 franchises around the United States, ANY LAB TEST NOWoffers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity, and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp

