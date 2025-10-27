MPD Investigating Pennsylvania Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify three suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, October 25, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the victim was standing in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when three suspects approached him. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole his property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25162061

###