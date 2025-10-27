Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker #1 Currency and Manufacturing Forecaster in the World Through Q3 2025

For the Second Consecutive Quarter, Bloomberg News Ranked Jason Schenker #1 Major Currency Forecaster and #1 ISM Manufacturing Index Forecaster in the World

I am honored that Bloomberg has once again recognized the consistent accuracy of my forecasts. These back-to-back #1 quarterly rankings reflect the value Prestige Economics delivers to its clients.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics is proud to announce that Bloomberg News has once again recognized the world-renowned economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker for his exceptional accuracy in forecasting economic indicators and foreign exchange rates through the end of Q3 2025.Bloomberg FX Forecast Accuracy RankingsBloomberg News issued multiple top rankings for Jason Schenker’s FX forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q3 2025:#1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World#1 Euro Forecaster in the World#1 Swiss Franc Forecaster in the World#1 Chinese Yuan Forecaster in the World#1 Mexican Peso Forecaster in the World#1 Russian Ruble Forecaster in the World#1 Polish Złoty Forecaster in the World#1 Hungarian Forint Forecaster in the World#1 Czech Koruna Forecaster in the World#1 EUR/CHF Forecaster in the World#1 EUR/HUF Forecaster in the World#2 EMEA Currency Forecaster in the World#2 British Pound Forecaster in the World#3 Brazilian Real Forecaster in the World#4 EUR/GBP Forecaster in the WorldThese Bloomberg FX rankings are based on Mr. Schenker’s forecasts for the end of Q3 2025 that were produced over the prior four quarters. This was the second consecutive quarter in which Mr. Schenker was ranked the #1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World.Bloomberg Economic Indicator Forecast Accuracy RankingsBloomberg News also issued multiple top rankings for Jason Schenker’s U.S. economic indicators for Prestige Economics through the end of Q3 2025:#1 ISM Manufacturing Index Forecaster in the World#9 U.S. Personal Income Forecaster in the WorldThese Bloomberg economic indicator rankings are based on forecasts made throughout the 12 months ending with the close of Q3 2025. This was the second consecutive quarter in which Mr. Schenker was ranked the #1 ISM Manufacturing Index Forecaster in the World.Jason Schenker’s Ongoing Track Record of AccuracyJason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years. He had been consistently top-ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics’ FX, commodity, and economic forecasts. Since 2011, Prestige Economics forecasts, produced by Jason Schenker, have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 51 different categories, including being ranked the #1 forecaster in the world in 35 categories.“These Bloomberg rankings reflect Prestige Economics' deep commitment to helping clients navigate uncertainty with precision, rigor, and strategic insight,” said Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics. “Being recognized for a second consecutive quarter as #1 in both currency and manufacturing forecasting underscores our dedication to delivering timely, reliable, and actionable insights. It is deeply meaningful professional and personal validation.”These accolades reinforce Jason Schenker’s status as a leading economic speaker, global forecaster, geopolitical advisor, and bestselling author. His consistent performance underscores a proven ability to anticipate macroeconomic shifts, enabling clients to make more informed business, investment, and policy decisions.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. He serves as Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers — Cold War Two , Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by 1.5 million learners worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com - For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.FuturistInstitute.org About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a proven track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

