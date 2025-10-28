Jason Schenker Appointed Board Advisor for AI and Emerging Technologies to the Seoul International Policy Advisory Group

Top futurist and Bloomberg #1-ranked forecaster Jason Schenker appointed to advise Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Seoul Metropolitan Government on AI and emerging tech.

SEOUL, SEOUL SPECIAL METROPOLITAN CITY, SOUTH KOREA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has appointed Jason Schenker , the world-renowned financial forecaster, leading futurist, and Chairman of The Futurist Institute , to a three-year term on the Seoul International Policy Advisory Group (SIPAG) as a Board Advisor for AI and Emerging Technologies.This appointment was announced during the Metropolis 2025 World Congress held in Seoul, Korea. The Metropolis 2025 World Congress marked the 40th anniversary of the global association of major cities and focused on innovation, resilience, and digital transformation.The distinguished SIPAG advisory role supports Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (오세훈 서울시장) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government (서울특별시) in advancing Seoul’s global competitiveness, innovation ecosystem, and technological leadership.The Seoul International Policy Advisory Group brings together global experts, executives, and policymakers across the fields of economy, technology, culture, society, and infrastructure. Members provide insights to strengthen Seoul’s role as a global hub for innovation and sustainable growth.In this capacity, Mr. Schenker will contribute expertise in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and strategic foresight, offering written consultations and strategic advice, and participating in Seoul-hosted global policy events to support the Mayor’s vision for the city’s future.“It is an honor and a pleasure to support Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the Seoul Metropolitan Government in shaping policies for one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking cities,” said Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics . “AI and emerging technologies are transforming every sector of the global economy, and Seoul is leading by example in harnessing innovation to create opportunity and resilience.”“This appointment reflects my deep commitment to international collaboration, innovation, and public service,” Mr. Schenker added. “I look forward to working with the Mayor and other SIPAG members to help strengthen Seoul’s technological and economic leadership in this era of rapid global change.”Jason Schenker joins SIPAG’s network of distinguished advisors who provide strategic guidance on global urban policy, technology development, and sustainable growth. His appointment underscores the growing intersection between economics, technology, and governance in an increasingly AI-driven world.Mr. Schenker’s three-year appointment to the SIPAG was conferred on September 29, 2025, and will run through September 28, 2028.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. He serves as Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers — Cold War Two, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by 1.5 million learners worldwide. Since 2011, Jason Schenker has been top-ranked by Bloomberg News in 51 different categories for his forecast accuracy, including as the #1 forecaster in the world in 35 categories. Mr. Schenker is currently ranked the #1 major currency forecaster in the world by Bloomberg News for his forecast accuracy through the end of Q3 2025.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com About The Futurist InstituteThe Futurist Institute prepares leaders for the future through the FLTA certification, executive education, and research on foresight, AI, economics, and emerging technologies. Founded by Jason Schenker in 2016, the institute helps professionals anticipate risks, seize opportunities, and make informed decisions in an era of rapid technological change. Its programs and publications empower leaders across business, government, and finance to think critically about the future and act decisively in the present.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.FuturistInstitute.org About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Led by Jason Schenker, the firm has a proven track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information about Prestige Economics, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

