Join the Fight Against Breast Cancer at the 10th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Myrtle Beach Walk

5k Beach Walk participants walk along the beach during the annual event. The 5k Walk is back for its 10th year in Myrtle Beach, SC. Crown Reef in Myrtle Beach is lit up pink for the month of October.

5k Beach Walk to Take Place on Saturday, October 11, 2025

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cancer Society invites breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and community supporters to join in the 10th annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Beach Walk, presented by Vacation Myrtle Beach. This inspiring event celebrates courage, hope, and the power of community as we come together to fight breast cancer for everyone.

The walk will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, located at 2913 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., and the walk will start at 10:00 a.m. on the beach. After the walk, participants are invited to enjoy a celebratory lunch and a variety of activities, including music, vendors, raffles, and more. The event will also feature a Tribute Wall, where attendees can honor and remember loved ones affected by breast cancer.

Throughout the month of October, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark will once again light the exterior of the resort pink at night, in support of breast cancer awareness, serving as a glowing reminder of the community’s shared commitment to the cause.

In addition to joining the walk, there are several meaningful ways to support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer this year:

•Bid in the Online Auction: Visit VMBCaresAuction.com to bid on Myrtle Beach area items, including attraction tickets, restaurant certificates, golf outings, and hotel stays. The auction runs from October 10 through October 23 at noon, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

•Get Discounted WonderWorks Tickets: Purchase WonderWorks Myrtle Beach tickets for just $15 each through October 15 using code ACS at checkout via this special WonderWorks link. A portion of the proceeds supports the American Cancer Society, and tickets are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Each step taken at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer helps the American Cancer Society make a meaningful impact.

Nationally, the organization:

•Invests more than $79 million annually in breast cancer research grants, fueling breakthroughs in prevention, detection, and treatment.

•Responds to an average of 351,000 requests each year for cancer-related information and support through its 24/7 helpline and chat services.

•Provides transportation assistance to more than 70,000 individuals and free lodging to over 36,000 patients and caregivers annually through its network of Hope Lodge communities.

Through community-driven events like the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, funds raised support this vital work, bringing hope to survivors and families across the country while moving closer to a world without breast cancer.

For more information, to register for the walk, or to learn how you can get involved, visit makingstrideswalk.org/myrtlebeachsc.

