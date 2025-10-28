CITI Program Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Trust

CITI Program earns top-tier cybersecurity validation, reinforcing trust in its platform among 15 million global learners.

A successful SOC 2 audit demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our platform and ensuring data integrity, while reinforcing the trust our institutional partners place in us every day.” — Cid Gomes, Sr. Director of IT at CITI Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CITI Program, the leading provider of research ethics and compliance training, is proud to announce the successful completion of its first SOC 2Type 2 audit for its Learning Management System (LMS).A-LIGN, a top cybersecurity compliance firm trusted by over 5,000 organizations worldwide, conducted the audit. This independent assessment evaluated the design and operational effectiveness of CITI Program's internal controls across five key trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy."We're thrilled to reach this milestone," said Cid Gomes, Sr. Director of IT at CITI Program. "A successful SOC 2 audit demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our platform and ensuring data integrity, while reinforcing the trust our institutional partners place in us every day."Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 is a globally recognized framework designed to assess how well service organizations manage customer data and protect personal assets. SOC 2 reports affirm that independent reviewers have formally evaluated a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations. While a Type 1 report evaluates controls at a single point in time, a Type 2 audit provides deeper assurance by verifying that the company consistently applies those controls over an extended review period."Congratulations to CITI Program for earning their SOC 2 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's a pleasure to work with organizations like CITI Program that understand the value of audit expertise and the importance of a high-quality report."This achievement underscores CITI Program’s ongoing commitment to transparency and trust, as it delivers industry-leading training in research, ethics, and compliance to over 15 million learners worldwide.About CITI ProgramCITI Program, a division of BRANY, is the leading provider of research ethics, compliance, and professional development education. Top academic institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial companies use its online training content to ensure best practices and regulatory compliance in research and healthcare settings. To learn more, visit our website. About A-LIGNA-LIGN is a technology-enabled cybersecurity compliance firm specializing in helping organizations navigate their security and compliance needs. As the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading assessor for HITRUST and FedRAMP, A-LIGN delivers high-quality and efficient audits across multiple frameworks, including ISO 27001 and PCI. Visit A-LIGN's website for more information.

