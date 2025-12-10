TeachAAPI’s 2025 Palate for Learning Gala Mobilizes Community to Bring AAPI Stories to 1 Million Students by 2028

TeachAAPI Palate for Learning Gala TeachAAPI Palate for Learning Gala paddle raise TeachAAPI Founders Ann Kono and Renee Yang

Fourth annual event raises to scale AAPI curriculum nationwide and honor leaders advancing representation and belonging

Because of the support of our community, TeachAAPI will double its impact at schools nationwide.” — Renee Yang and Ann Kono, co-founders of TeachAAPI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeachAAPI, the non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in education, just hosted its fourth annual Palate for Learning Gala at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. The sold-out event brought together educators, community leaders, philanthropists, corporate partners, and advocates for a spectacular evening celebrating progress, community, and impact.

Today, the organization announced that the Gala doubled its fundraising goal, raising over $300,000, a milestone that doubles the organization’s cumulative student impact since its founding, propelling TeachAAPI significantly closer to its goal of reaching 1 million students by 2028.

“What a spectacular night it was,” said Co-Founder Renee Yang. “We are overwhelmed by the love, support, and generosity this community brought to our Gala. Because of the support of our community, TeachAAPI will double its impact at schools nationwide. More children will see themselves reflected in the stories they learn—and all students will gain a deeper understanding of the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of AAPI communities.”

Co-Founder Ann Kono added, “TeachAAPI was created four and a half years ago by a small but dedicated team determined to reshape how America tells its story. Your partnership is what makes that vision possible. Every gift tonight becomes immediate fuel for impact in classrooms that have never had access to this kind of content before.”

Since launching in 2021, TeachAAPI has delivered more than 10,000 AAPI-authored books, 350 Activity Boxes, nearly 100 Cultural Roadshows, and now serves students in 10 states. The organization has already reached 200,000 students, including 45,000 students across 53 partner schools this year alone.

This year’s Gala introduced a redesigned program focused on learning, connection, and measurable impact. Guests explored immersive Activation Stations that brought TeachAAPI’s core programming to life—from Experiential Activity Boxes and Book Drops to Affinity Group Toolkits, Classroom Curriculum, Cultural Roadshows, and national-scale digital initiatives. These hands-on stations offered a powerful window into how early, immersive, identity-affirming education builds empathy, broadens perspective, and strengthens belonging for students of all backgrounds.

Throughout the evening, TeachAAPI honored four remarkable leaders whose work has championed representation, empowered students, and strengthened cultural understanding in school communities nationwide:

Amy Liu — Founder & CEO, Tower 28 Beauty

Honored for her leadership as an AAPI entrepreneur and her commitment to inspiring the next generation through representation and advocacy.

JINS Eyewear — Corporate Honoree

Acknowledged for its enduring dedication to AAPI causes and community impact.

Dr. Meera Ratnesar — Head of Curtis School in Los Angeles, CA

Celebrated for her visionary support of TeachAAPI since its founding.

Joel Sohn — Assistant Head of School at Head-Royce in Oakland, CA

Recognized for amplifying TeachAAPI onto the national stage and advancing identity-affirming practices in schools.

Together, their contributions reflected the theme of the evening: building belonging, rewriting narratives, and ensuring students nationwide learn the full American story.

TeachAAPI’s implementation-driven approach is intentionally designed to scale—delivering classroom-ready curriculum, hands-on cultural learning, educator-designed toolkits, and immersive experiences across diverse school communities, from Title I public schools to independent campuses. In 2025, the organization expanded significantly in Nevada, where 13 public schools participated in meaningful programming supported by a $120,000 grant from a private family foundation.

TeachAAPI’s expanded partnership with The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)—now in its second year with an increased investment—has become a catalytic force in accelerating national implementation. This renewed support powers the TeachAAPI Educator Circle, a fast-growing cohort of educator-ambassadors who are transforming classrooms across the country by embedding AAPI history, identity, and representation into daily learning.

TeachAAPI’s 2025 Gala was made possible through the support of exceptional partners, led by Sabra, Cathay Bank, Kinn Studio, and So Happi Together, whose commitments anchored the evening and underscored the growing momentum behind expanding AAPI representation in education nationwide. They were joined by a broad coalition of creative and community contributors—including Blooming Bliss Designs, G&B, Kawai Lai Consulting, Creed, JINS, Formula Fig, Kingston, Orpheus, DAMDAM, T3, Sam Eng Films, and Jenny Quicksall—whose collaborations shaped the visual design, storytelling, and guest experience. Additional partners such as Hashtag Photobooth, Hi Def Group, The Social Concierge, Velvet Fox Design, and Paper Haven Ink further enriched the environment through immersive activations, cultural touchpoints, and production support. Together, these organizations helped create an atmosphere that reflected the heart of TeachAAPI’s mission: a vibrant, community-driven celebration of identity, culture, and belonging.

“The sheer number of you who filled the ballroom last night shows just how powerfully the TeachAAPI family has grown,” said the organization’s leadership team. “Your generosity ensures that more schools, educators, and students will have access to identity-affirming curriculum that fosters empathy, belonging, and self-advocacy. You are helping redefine the next generation’s understanding of the American identity.”

About TeachAAPI

TeachAAPI is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation and education. Through its shelf-ready programs, curriculum development, teacher training, and community engagement, TeachAAPI empowers educators to accurately and authentically teach AAPI experiences. The organization's vision is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn about and appreciate the rich history and contributions of AAPIs to American society. teachaapi.org

TeachAAPI's Fourth Annual Palate for Learning Gala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.