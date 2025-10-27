Greater Chamber of Harlingen Hosts 2025 Noche de Gala to Celebrate Business Excellence

Decorated room at Casa de Amistad set for the Greater Chamber of Harlingen 2025 Noche de Gala Scale by SEO, the Titanium Sponsor of the Greater Chamber of Harlingen’s 2025 Noche de Gala, was represented by CEO Wayne Lowry and his wife, Lacey Keel-Lowry.

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Chamber of Harlingen hosted its annual Noche de Gala on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Casa de Amistad. The elegant evening brought together business owners, professionals, and community leaders from across the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate outstanding contributions to Harlingen’s business community.The Noche de Gala featured an awards ceremony, sponsor recognitions, and an evening of professional networking. Attendees gathered to honor local businesses and individuals whose leadership, innovation, and commitment have contributed to Harlingen’s ongoing economic success.Each year, the Noche de Gala highlights the Chamber’s mission to support and elevate local enterprises through advocacy, visibility, and collaboration. The celebration also reinforces the Chamber’s four guiding pillars: community integration, visibility and credibility, advocacy and support, and year-round engagement.Bert Ogden Rio Grande Valley served as the Blue Diamond Sponsor for the 2025 event, maintaining its partnership with the Chamber and supporting regional business growth.Meanwhile, Scale by SEO participated as the Titanium Sponsor for this year’s Noche de Gala. The Harlingen-based digital marketing firm was represented by CEO Wayne Lowry and his wife, Lacey Keel-Lowry. “We were excited to participate in this event. It is great to see local business leaders coming together to celebrate the Chamber’s success,” Lowry said.Dr. Benjamin Clinton, Founder of Beacon Administrative Consulting , also attended the event and reflected on its significance. “The Noche de Gala was one of those evenings that remind you why you love being part of this community,” he said. “It brought together business owners, community leaders, and friends to celebrate excellence and honor those who make Harlingen stronger every day.”The evening encouraged engagement and connection among professionals from diverse sectors, reflecting the Chamber’s commitment to fostering collaboration and mutual success. The Noche de Gala complements the Chamber’s ongoing schedule of events, including Business Over Breakfast, Women Empowering Women, and ribbon cuttings, which continue to provide members with year-round opportunities for visibility and professional development.The Chamber’s digital outreach receives additional support from Scale by SEO, a Harlingen-based digital marketing agency that works with businesses and nonprofit organizations to expand their online presence through search engine optimization, targeted content, and digital strategy. The partnership enhances the Chamber’s ability to broaden its reach and showcase local businesses more effectively.About the Greater Chamber of HarlingenThe Greater Chamber of Harlingen works to strengthen local businesses through advocacy, networking, training, and community collaboration. Located at 311 E. Tyler Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550, the Chamber provides resources and information that help businesses grow and connect while supporting Harlingen’s continued economic development across South Texas. The Chamber can be reached by phone at (956) 423-5440 or by email at frontdesk@harlingen.com.About Scale by SEOScale by SEO is a digital marketing agency based in Harlingen, Texas, specializing in helping businesses and nonprofit organizations increase their online visibility and reach through search engine optimization, strategic content development, and targeted digital campaigns. Located at 221 E. Van Buren Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550, Scale by SEO provides customized strategies that deliver measurable results for clients across industries. The firm can be contacted at +1 (956) 300-7644 or via email at info@scalebyseo.com.

