South TX Educator Earns Top 10 Global Finish in Next Top Speaker Tournament After Sharing Raymondville High School Story

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Benjamin Clinton, founder of Beacon Administrative Consulting and former superintendent and principal in the Rio Grande Valley, placed Top 10 globally in the Next Top Speaker Tournament, an international speaking competition featuring thousands of entrants from around the world. Clinton also earned both the People’s Choice Award in Round 1 and the Speakers’ Choice Award in Round 2.During the tournament, Clinton shared the Raymondville High School turnaround story, a transformational effort in 2010 that united teachers, support staff, parents, students, and the community to rebuild safety, trust, and academic success at one of the toughest campuses in Texas.The story struck a deep chord with the global audience.One fellow competitor said, “Benjamin, your voice and charisma captivated me from the first moment. We need more of you in every school around the world.” — Adriana Carballo, Tournament SpeakerAnother audience member added, “Your story was beautiful and inspiring, and your storytelling was incredible. It was an honor to hear your powerful speech.” — Elena Chovancak, AttendeeClinton said the recognition belongs to the entire community that lived the story with him.“I may have stood on the stage, but the real heroes of the Raymondville turnaround were the teachers, staff, parents, students, and the young men in my leadership group who showed more courage than they ever realized,” Clinton said. “I’m grateful that their story resonated with people across the world.”Under Clinton’s leadership, Raymondville High School saw dramatic reductions in violence and dropout rates, significant academic gains, and a renewed sense of community pride.The Next Top Speaker Tournament, created by author and global speaker Kaley Chu, brings together emerging and established speakers to share meaningful messages that inspire, challenge, and empower. Finalists are chosen through an evaluation by an international panel of judges, with People’sChoice selected by viewer vote and Speaker’s Choice selected by a vote of fellow speakers.Beacon Administrative Consulting, Clinton’s leadership and strategy firm based in Harlingen, provides coaching, professional development, and organizational support to school districts, municipalities, and businesses across Texas.About Beacon Administrative ConsultingBeacon Administrative Consulting is a South Texas–based leadership and strategy firm specializing in school transformation, strategic planning, professional development, and leadership coaching. Founded by Dr. Benjamin Clinton, Beacon partners with educational institutions, municipalities, and organizations to develop leaders, strengthen culture, and deliver real results.

