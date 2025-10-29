Dr. Benjamin Clinton Highlights 'The Power of Connection' at Harlingen Chamber Event

Dr. Benjamin Clinton, Founder of Beacon Administrative Consulting, delivers “The Power of Connection in Business and Leadership” during the Greater Chamber of Harlingen’s Business Over Breakfast on October 2, 2025. His session focused on practical strateg

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Chamber of Harlingen hosted its Business Over Breakfast event on Thursday, October 2, 2025, featuring Dr. Benjamin Clinton, Founder of Beacon Administrative Consulting , as the keynote speaker.Dr. Clinton’s presentation, “The Power of Connection in Business and Leadership,” adapted from John Maxwell’s “Everyone Communicates, Few Connect,” offered practical tools to help business leaders strengthen relationships, align teams, and lead with purpose. The event gave attendees insight into how connection drives influence and shared success across organizations.Participants explored ways to improve communication, build trust, and create alignment among employees and customers. The session also highlighted resources such as workforce training grants and networking opportunities for small business owners throughout Harlingen.“Connection is the heartbeat of sustainable leadership,” Dr. Clinton said. “When schools, businesses, and communities share their values and goals, everyone benefits.”The Business Over Breakfast series continues to advance the Chamber’s mission to strengthen leadership, support collaboration, and promote growth among Rio Grande Valley professionals.Beacon Administrative Consulting and the Chamber’s digital outreach receive additional support from Scale by SEO , a Harlingen-based digital marketing agency that works with businesses and nonprofit organizations to expand their online presence through search engine optimization, targeted content, and digital strategy. The partnership enhances the Chamber’s ability to broaden its reach and showcase local leadership more effectively.About Beacon Administrative ConsultingBeacon Administrative Consulting provides leadership development, organizational training, and strategic planning services for schools, businesses, and community organizations. Founded by Dr. Benjamin Clinton, Beacon equips leaders with tools to build stronger teams through clarity, communication, and purpose-driven leadership.About Scale by SEOScale by SEO is a digital marketing agency based in Harlingen, Texas, specializing in helping businesses and nonprofit organizations increase their online visibility and reach through search engine optimization, strategic content development, and targeted digital campaigns. Located at 221 E. Van Buren Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550, Scale by SEO provides customized strategies that deliver measurable results for clients across industries. The firm can be contacted at +1 (956) 300-7644 or via email at info@scalebyseo.com.

