New book reveals how anyone can transform unresponsive systems — and launch real change

Alejandro Juárez Crawford Mim Plavin-Masterman One Size Fits None

One Size Fits None: Time for an Entrepreneurial Revolution

Unresponsive systems aren’t just inconvenient — they’re a barrier to progress” — Alejandro Juárez Crawford

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the frustration you feel with your doctor, airline, or bank isn’t a glitch — but reflects the way the system is designed to work? In One Size Fits None : Time for an Entrepreneurial Revolution, social entrepreneurship experts Alejandro Juárez Crawford and Miriam Plavin-Masterman reveal why today’s unresponsive systems are “out of touch by design” — and how we might fix them.Through research conducted in more than 20 countries, the authors expose how automation and top-down models fuel inaction on global crises like climate change, housing, and inequality. But the book doesn’t stop at diagnosis: it offers a blueprint for change.One Size Fits None shows how anyone — from managers and students to community leaders and employees — can use a structured, collaborative process to design solutions that work. Using digital tools, guided experimentation, and real-world feedback, the book equips readers to transform from passive users to active creators within their organizations and communities.“Unresponsive systems aren’t just inconvenient — they’re a barrier to progress,” says Crawford. “This book is about giving people the tools and confidence to remake them.”Supported by the Democratizing Innovation Institute (DI), the book links directly to practical resources readers can use to launch their own “entrepreneurial revolutions.” DI is launching new tools to go with the book, and will make these available in December 2025.From an upcycling startup turning fruit waste into vegan leather in Bangladesh, to Colorado farmers building new economic models, the book brings together inspiring examples of grassroots innovation — proof that real change begins with real people.Expert Praise:“This brilliant book will make you feel seen — and inspire you to take back the initiative. One Size Fits None reminds us that the better way is human ingenuity.”— Barclay Palmer, Executive Editor, Climate and Capital Media“One Size Fits None holds the blueprint for an innovation revolution. The key to a better future comes from broadening who gets to innovate.”— Michael Horvath, Economist and Cofounder, StravaAbout the BookOne Size Fits None: Time for an Entrepreneurial RevolutionBy Alejandro Juárez Crawford and Miriam Plavin-MastermanPublished by Emerald Publishing (UK)Available in paperback and digital editions.

