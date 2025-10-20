125 Years of Momentum: Wisconsin’s Finance Powerhouse Rings NYSE Bell, Signaling New Era of Finance Impact

Ranked 13th among public universities by U.S. News and World Report, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison WI, is a teaching and research powerhouse. Ricky Sandler Ricky Sandler (’91), the founder, CEO and CIO of Eminence Capital which manages nearly $8 billion in client capital, flies back 5-6 a semester from New York to teach a class he helped design at the Wisconsin School of Business. The Wisconsin School of Business, celebrating 125 years of shaping future leaders in finance and beyond.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 22, the Wisconsin School of Business (WSB) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), marking its 125th anniversary and its emergence as a powerful force in global finance.Founded in 1900, WSB is one of the nation’s oldest public business schools. While this milestone presents an opportune celebration of legacy, it is more about momentum—signaling a new era of national relevance and impact.Building Wall Street’s Most Unique Talent PipelineOver the past decade, WSB has become a powerful engine for top-tier finance talent. Since launching Badgers in Finance in 2017, an alumni-inspired program to bring WSB grads into finance jobs in NYC, the school has grown its Wall Street placements from 20 to nearly 100 students annually. The program’s success reflects a commitment to access and hands-on excellence:Early Access: The program pioneered the sophomore finance internship model, with 19 partner firms including Eminence, Rialto, and Maplelane Capital, offering hands-on opportunities years earlier than the industry norm.Alumni-Led Model: The initiative is driven by alumni-led mentorship, recruiting, and curriculum shaping. For example, Ricky Sandler (’91), the founder, CEO and CIO of Eminence Capital which manages nearly $8 billion in client capital, travels back to Madison 5-6 times per semester to teach the Applied Equity Market Research course which he co-founded with two other industry alumni.“Wisconsin provides students with a solid academic foundation and hands-on learning opportunities taught by industry experts, giving them real-world skills required for success,” said Sandler. “When you pair that with students who are hungry to learn, hardworking, and humble—and supported by a passionate Badgers in Finance alumni community actively working to open doors—it’s a winning combination.”Program Immersion: Students participating in this program learn about careers in finance through virtual employer visits and special networking opportunities with alumni who work in finance.Notable Alumni: UW-Madison’s success in finance–both on Wall Street and in major corporations– is powered by an influential alumni base, including:Ricky Sandler (BBA ’91): Founder & CEO, Eminence CapitalCynthia Chu (BBA ’99): CFO & Chief Growth Officer, AudibleJan Hatzius (PhD ’95): Chief Economist, Goldman Sachs“The School’s investment in both academic and applied expertise is intentional, and it’s paying off in the new talent we see in New York and in the long-term success of many alumni,” said Chu. “Wisconsin shapes exceptional talent—people who lead with humility, grit, and a growth mindset. There’s a quiet confidence in the way they show up; they’re not chasing headlines, they’re building trust and getting the work done.”Where Wisconsin School of Business is HeadingFinance is the most popular major at the Wisconsin School of Business, supported by multiple career pathways and a responsive curriculum shaped by alumni and recent faculty hires. This approach is yielding exceptional career outcomes, with students landing competitive roles at top firms. Over the past four years, total finance placements have grown by 70%, with investment banking placements up more than 50%. In the New York metro area alone, student placements have more than tripled."Our mission is to prepare students not just for their first job, but for long-term impact. This bell ringing is a celebration of that vision in action, and it reflects the national momentum we’ve built,” said Vallabh Sambamurthy , WSB’s Albert O. Nicholas Dean. “The NYSE bell-ringing isn’t just symbolic—it’s a signal of where Wisconsin’s impact is headed."We are inviting select media to the NYSE bell-ringing event and to speak with the alumni, students, and faculty driving this impact. Alumni joining Dean Sambamurthy at the podium will reflect the full arc of Badgers' impact in finance, from a senior majoring in finance, to rising talent like Rachel Greenberg at Blackstone, and industry veterans like John Oros, whose decades at Goldman Sachs helped shape the field.About the Wisconsin School of Business: The Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is one of the oldest public business schools in the country. Known for its academic rigor, accessible public mission, and close ties to industry, WSB is focused on developing trusted business leaders and producing research that impacts the global economy.

