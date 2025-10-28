Wild Energy and Sharper Launch Integration for Smarter Utility Billing at Marinas and Campgrounds

Wild Energy has partnered with Sharper to deliver an integrated solution for automated utility billing for Marinas

Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay selects the new integration for metered electric billing

Legendary Marina Resort is just the beginning of what’s possible when technology is aligned to support both guest experience and financial performance.” — Jesse Craycraft, CEO, Sharper

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Energy, the leader in smart utility metering solutions for the outdoor hospitality industry, has partnered with Sharper , a powerful marina and campground management system, to deliver an integrated solution for automated electric billing.The new integration simplifies operations by syncing real-time electric meter readings directly into the Sharper platform —eliminating manual entry and ensuring boaters and guests are billed accurately for their usage.The joint solution has been selected by Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay , a state-of-the-art, full-service marina and dry storage facility in Nassau, Bahamas. The resort includes the only boatyard in Nassau equipped to haul and launch boats over 100 feet. The marina will use the Wild Energy–Sharper integration to meter and bill electric usage for its yachting customers, providing precise, transparent billing for every slip.“Legendary Marina Resort is setting a new standard for modern marina infrastructure,” said Mike Sorensen, President of Wild Energy. “We’re proud to support that vision by automating electric billing and helping them capture utility costs from the start.”With this integration, Sharper customers using Wild Energy metering can seamlessly automate electric billing through their PMS, enhancing transparency, reducing staff workload, and turning utility infrastructure into a revenue-positive asset.“This partnership with Wild Energy reflects our goal to offer powerful, integrated tools for marina and campground operators,” said Jesse Craycraft, CEO at Sharper. “Legendary Marina Resort is just the beginning of what’s possible when technology is aligned to support both guest experience and financial performance.”About Wild EnergyWild Energy provides smart utility metering solutions for campgrounds, RV parks, marinas, and residential communities. Its platform helps owners monitor, manage, and bill for electric usage in real-time using revenue-grade meters—driving smarter revenue growth, regulatory compliance, and energy conservation. Visit wildenergyco.com.About SharperSharper Marina Management is the premier, all-in-one software system helping marinas run more efficiently and maximize profitably. In addition to slip management, this comprehensive technology simplifies operations, modernizes online bookings, and features point-of-sale, built-in accounting, and powerful reporting and analytics. To see how Sharper is waking the industry, visit SharperMMS.com.

