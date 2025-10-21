Wild Energy Welcomes Julie Famulare as Customer Success Manager

With explosive growth and nearly 100 active implementations underway, Julie’s role will focus on ensuring every customer’s experience is smooth and efficient.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Energy , the leader in smart utility metering solutions for the outdoor hospitality industry, is proud to announce the addition of Julie Famulare, PMP, as Customer Success Manager.With Wild Energy’s explosive growth in 2025 and nearly 100 active implementations underway, Julie’s role will focus on streamlining onboarding, accelerating deployments, and ensuring every customer’s experience is smooth, successful, and efficient.Julie brings more than 15 years of leadership experience spanning product launch, project management, and marketing. She has led cross-functional teams, managed large-scale product roll outs, and built systems that improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.“Julie’s leadership and process-driven approach will help us continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers,” said Mike Sorensen, CEO of Wild Energy.“Her focus on execution and collaboration will allow us to speed along implementations and get properties up and running faster than ever.”As Customer Success Manager, Julie will oversee implementation and support initiatives to ensure Wild Energy customers realize the full value of their metering platform from day one.About Wild EnergyWild Energy is the leader in smart utility metering for campgrounds, marinas, RV parks, and outdoor resorts. The company’s metering technology and software empower operators to drive smarter revenue growth, reduce costs, and stay compliant while providing guests with transparency and control over their utility usage.

