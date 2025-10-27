Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance to Hold Inaugural Session in Brussels for The Clarity Initiative

Official logo of Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, a Brussels-based foundation presenting The Clarity Initiative.

A Brussels-based foundation will introduce The Clarity Initiative, a long-term program on faith, mental well-being and clarity.

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS-CAPITAL REGION, BELGIUM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance (Foundation for Freedom of Religion and Belief) will hold an inaugural session in Brussels on 10 December 2025 to set out the scope and method of The Clarity Initiative, a long-term programme examining how faith and mental well-being can be held together with clarity in contemporary life. The session will take place in a format designed to encourage thoughtful exchange and will introduce participants to the five areas of work that form the core of the programme.A Foundation Based in BrusselsThe Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance (Foundation for Freedom of Religion and Belief) is an independent, non-profit foundation established under Belgian law and registered in the Brussels-Capital Region (Moniteur belge, 2025).Its work covers four main areas: freedom of belief, mental health, education, and the arts, and is conducted in strict political and religious neutrality.In resonance with the philosophy of Dr Dazhun Zhang and her work Sagesse et Abondance , the Fondation approaches clarity and compassion as shared expressions of inner abundance.Its principles of Faith, Order, Abundance, Clarity, Action and Beauty guide its approach to education, reflection and creative work.The Clarity InitiativeThe Clarity Initiative is a multi-year programme exploring how spiritual understanding and emotional balance can be held together in contemporary life.The programme brings together several lines of work: a Dialogue Series that convenes philosophers, psychologists and artists around the relationship between belief and mental life; residencies that allow artists and writers to study the connections between beauty, process and healing; an Educational Toolkit developed with teachers to integrate faith literacy and emotional literacy; a Digital Sanctuary offering texts and films for quiet reflection; and a Youth Fellowship Programme supporting young people and educators who design community projects linking faith, compassion and well-being.Each element of the initiative remains small in scale and oriented toward continuity and clarity rather than visibility.The 10 December Inaugural SessionThe inaugural session will outline the programme’s initial framework and the schedule for its 2026 activities. It will include a brief presentation by the Fondation’s team and a Q&A segment with participants.The meeting will be conducted in English and French, in a format designed to encourage direct exchange and discussion. Venue details will be shared with registered participants.The Fondation adheres to a strict non-recording policy during the session, with on-the-record remarks available after its close. Accredited media representatives will receive the communiqué and reference material upon request.Governance and NeutralityThe Fondation operates within the framework of Belgian law for non-profit organisations and upholds the principle of freedom of belief as set out in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Its governance structure includes a Board of Trustees and an Ethics Committee responsible for oversight of funding and conflict-of-interest matters. Financial information is published in annual reports available on the Fondation’s website.All activities are carried out in political and religious neutrality, with a commitment to transparency and compliance with GDPR standards. Personal data from registrations will be processed only for security and logistical purposes and will not be retained beyond the event.Accessibility is ensured at the venue for participants with reduced mobility. A quiet room will be available for rest and reflection. The Fondation’s Youth Fellowship component follows Belgian child-protection guidelines and internal safeguarding protocols.Materials and Follow-upA short communiqué summarising the inaugural session and an outline of The Clarity Initiative will be available to participants and media upon request after the event.Further information about the Fondation’s ongoing work, governance and annual reports can be consulted on its official website.About Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de CroyanceThe Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance (Foundation for Freedom of Religion and Belief) is an independent non-profit foundation based in Brussels. It supports work that advances freedom of belief and initiatives in mental health, education, intercultural dialogue and the arts. The Fondation operates with political and religious neutrality and works to sustain balance between inner life and collective responsibility.French RésuméSession inaugurale à Bruxelles : Présentation de The Clarity InitiativeBruxelles, 10 décembre 2025.La Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance (Foundation for Freedom of Religion and Belief) tiendra le 10 décembre 2025 à Bruxelles une session inaugurale en format restreint afin de présenter le périmètre et la méthode de The Clarity Initiative, programme de long terme consacré aux liens entre foi, bien-être mental et clarté dans la vie contemporaine.La Fondation, établie selon le droit belge (Moniteur belge, 2025) et indépendante de toute orientation politique ou religieuse, œuvre dans les domaines de la liberté de croyance, de la santé mentale, de l’éducation et des arts.The Clarity Initiative se décline en cinq volets : dialogues interdisciplinaires, résidences artistiques, boîte à outils éducative, espace numérique et programme pour la jeunesse.Chaque projet vise la profondeur plutôt que la visibilité et favorise un travail de renouveau où la clarté de la pensée et la présence de la beauté servent le soin et la compréhension.Les informations détaillées et le communiqué seront disponibles après la session sur le site de la Fondation.

