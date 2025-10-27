New College of Florida Is Ready To Be The First To Sign President Trump’s Higher Education Compact

Office of the Vice President of Communications Chief Marketing Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2023, New College of Florida has implemented many of the principles outlined in President Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, and will happily be the first college in America to formally embrace and sign President Trump’s vision for higher education. As other colleges have rejected the compact, we see it as a bold step forward from the Trump administration that will help preserve America’s place as the world’s number one destination for higher education.The compact outlines proposed federal standards to promote academic rigor, accountability, and institutional transparency. Several of the principles described in the compact are already reflected in reforms New College has undertaken during the past two years before any federal policy proposal or laws —including eliminating DEI, eliminating gender studies, eliminating discrimination in admissions, keeping costs low for students and committing to free speech and civil discourse.“New College of Florida is committed to the ideals present within this compact, and we have already been instituting them for the past two and a half years.” said New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran. “We have no affirmative action or DEI, and we have been building a campus where open dialogue and the marketplace of ideas are at the forefront of everything we do. We believe a student’s success comes from their character and their merit, not their race, gender, or sexual orientation, and we would be honored to sign the Trump administration’s compact.”New College’s mission as Florida’s public honors institution is to ensure that all students have access to an academically rigorous, merit-based environment, where DEI plays no factor in their education.“New College is Florida’s Honors College for a reason.” said Debra Jenks, Chair, New College Board of Trustees. “I would encourage everyone who wants to see what a revitalized campus looks like based on academic excellence, public discourse, and integrity to visit New College of Florida and see it for yourself.”

