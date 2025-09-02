New College of Florida Ranked #1 Public Liberal Arts College in the U.S. by Washington Monthly

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida has been ranked the #1 public liberal arts college in the United States for the third year in a row, and #6 of all liberal arts colleges by Washington Monthly, cementing its place as Florida’s designated Honors College and one of the nation’s rising academic leaders. In fact, New College is just one of two public colleges that rank in the top 50.The ranking places New College ahead of every other public liberal arts institution nationwide, and ahead of all Florida peers, including Rollins College, Eckerd College, and Stetson University. Washington Monthly’s rankings measure not just academic excellence, but contributions to the public good, graduation rates, and upward social mobility—making New College’s achievement especially significant.“This recognition from Washington Monthly affirms what we already know—New College is leading the way in liberal arts education,” said President Richard Corcoran. “Our faculty, staff, and students have embraced a vision of excellence and transformation that is already delivering results. We are proud to be #1, and even more determined to achieve top rankings across multiple national publications in the years to come.”The recognition follows a period of historic growth and renewal at New College. Enrollment has surpassed 900 students for the first time in school history, academic metrics are at record highs, and the College continues to attract faculty from some of the world’s most prestigious universities. “Rankings like these demonstrate to students and families across Florida and beyond that New College is thriving,” said Provost David Rohrbacher. “Our students are receiving a world-class liberal arts education in one of the most beautiful learning environments in the country.”

