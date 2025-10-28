Bolt Printing Expands 'Best Deal' Apparel Line with New Pocket T-Shirt Offering Exceptional Value

Bolt Printing’s new BD55P Pocket T-Shirt — part of the Best Deal apparel line — offers custom printing, extended sizes, and exceptional value. Models wearing Bolt Printing’s new BD55P Pocket T-Shirt, featuring customizable front pocket and back print options.

The new BD55P Pocket T-Shirt is $1.84 less than the current lowest-priced pocket tee and available up to 6XL + Tall sizes

Our Best Deal line reflects what Bolt Printing stands for — honest pricing, reliable quality, and fast turnaround.” — Lana Corsano

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing, a leader in custom screen printing and embroidery , today announced the launch of its newest addition to the popular Best Deal apparel line — the BD55P Pocket T-Shirt.Designed for value-conscious buyers, the BD55P is priced $1.84 below the current market low (Gildan DryBlend 8300) while offering inclusive sizing up to 6XL and Tall options. The launch reinforces Bolt Printing’s commitment to affordable, high-quality custom printed apparel for businesses, schools, and community organizations nationwide.“Our customers rely on Bolt Printing to deliver quality, affordability, and fast turnaround,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing. “This new pocket tee builds on that promise — giving customers more versatility and better value than ever before.”Built with durable 50/50 fabric and a convenient front pocket, the BD55P offers everyday comfort and functionality for teams, work crews, and event organizers seeking reliable, affordable custom pocket t-shirts The new BD55P Pocket T-Shirt is available now through Bolt Printing’s online design studio, where customers can create personalized prints with transparent pricing, low minimums, and fast delivery.About Bolt PrintingFounded in 2009, Bolt Printing provides high-quality, custom-printed and embroidered apparel with industry-leading turnaround times. With in-house manufacturing, expert service, and transparent pricing, Bolt Printing delivers fast, affordable, and dependable apparel for businesses, schools, and events nationwide.

