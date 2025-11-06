Bolt Printing Announces 50% Off UPS Ground Shipping for U.S. Customers Through 2025

Bolt Printing announces 50% off UPS Ground shipping for all U.S. orders through 2025 A Bolt Printing team member prepares UPS Ground shipments in the company’s Bethel, Connecticut facility as part of its new 50% off shipping initiative

Bolt Printing offers 50% off UPS Ground shipping through 2025 to help U.S. customers save on custom printed apparel and delivery costs.

Bolt Printing has built its reputation on reliability and value” — Company Spokesperson

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing , a leading provider of custom screen printing and embroidery , today announced a new shipping promotion offering 50% off UPS Ground shipping for orders delivered to a single U.S. address. The discount is available immediately and will remain in effect through December 31, 2025.The promotion applies to all domestic customers and can be redeemed using the code 50-OFF-UPS-GROUND at checkout on BoltPrinting.com. The initiative reflects Bolt’s continued focus on affordability, fast turnaround, and transparent service for customers nationwide.“Bolt Printing has built its reputation on reliability and value,” said a company spokesperson. “This 50% shipping discount reinforces our commitment to helping customers save without compromising speed or quality.”By maintaining in-house production and direct customer service, Bolt Printing provides competitive pricing and control over every order’s timeline and quality. The company’s efficient operations and responsive support have made it a trusted resource for schools, businesses, and nonprofits ordering custom printed apparel for events, promotions, and team use.The 50% UPS Ground shipping promotion is available to all customers within the continental United States through December 31, 2025.About Bolt Printing:Bolt Printing is a custom screen printing and embroidery company based in Bethel, Connecticut. Known for its low pricing, fast turnaround, and honest service, Bolt produces all orders in-house to maintain quality and consistency. The company serves businesses, schools, and organizations nationwide. Learn more at BoltPrinting.com

