EPM Marks Chiropractic Appreciation Week with Business Growth Focus

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective Practice Management (EPM) is proud to support the nationwide observance of Chiropractic Appreciation Week , created by Chiropractic Economics Magazine to honor and uplift chiropractic professionals. The theme for Day Two is Business Growth and EPM’s Practice Growth Con 2025 has everything a practice owner needs to expand their practice.Why Business Growth Matters for Chiropractic PracticesChiropractic Appreciation Week acknowledges the vital clinical and healing work chiropractors do every day. On Day Two’s theme of Business Growth, EPM emphasizes that thriving practices combine exceptional patient care with effective patient acquisition and retention systems and cutting-edge therapies, giving them a unique positioning in their market.“For chiropractors to continue helping people at the highest level, they must also treat their practice like a living, growing entity,” said Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of Effective Practice Management. “Practice Growth Con 2025 is about equipping practitioners with the tools, systems, and mindset to turn their passion for healing into a thriving, scalable business that supports their purpose and their community.”Practice Growth Con 2025: The Growth LaunchpadHosted by EPM in partnership with Holistic Health Solutions, Practice Growth Con 2025 offers two days of transformative business training, expert-led workshops, and networking for practice owners ready to grow and scale successfully.Event Details:• Dates: November 7–8, 2025• Location: Atrium at Clearwater Square, 601 Cleveland St., Suite 240, Clearwater, FL 33755• Who Should Attend: Chiropractic and holistic practice owners, key staff, and wellness-business leaders committed to growth.• Core Learning Tracks:o Sales Mastery: turn more consultations into long-term patientso Strategic Year-End Planning for 2025 → 2026o Building Scalable Systems & Operationso Integrating DNA-Based Testing Serviceso Personal Branding & Public Speakingo Leveraging AI for Smart Growth in 2026o Optimizing Google Business Profiles for Local VisibilityTicket Options:SPECIAL OFFER FOR LIVE ATTENDEES: Buy one ticket, get one free• Standard Admission: $595 (pre-event rate)• Duo Bundle (Owner + One Staff): $1,090 total• VIP Pass: $695 – includes live virtual access and full session recordingsBy attending Practice Growth Con, chiropractors can turn appreciation into action—building systems, strategies, and leadership that allow them to serve more patients and achieve long-term success. For more information or to register for Practice Growth Con 2025, visit practicegrowthcon.com or call 727-683-5892About Effective Practice ManagementEffective Practice Management (EPM) provides practice coaching, consulting, business training, and growth tools for chiropractic and holistic practice owners. With over 35 years of combined experience, EPM specializes in practice management systems, marketing strategy, and leadership development to help practitioners achieve consistent, scalable success. Through programs like Practice Growth Con, EPM empowers owners to build businesses that thrive.

