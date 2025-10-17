World Menopause Day Highlights the Need for Functional Nutrition-Based Care for Women in Midlife

Holistic Health Solutions encourages practitioners to embrace lifestyle medicine and functional nutrition as essential tools for menopause support

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world marks World Menopause Day, Holistic Health Solutions is calling attention to the growing need for holistic and functional approaches to help women manage the physical and emotional changes of menopause and perimenopause.According to a 2024 National Library of Medicine report, more than 55 million women in the US were reported to be in menopause, with another 1.3 million entering this stage each year. There’s a pressing demand for natural, personalized care that addresses the root causes of hormonal imbalance rather than masking symptoms.“Many women are struggling through this transition without the support they need,” said Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of Holistic Health Solutions, a leader in holistic practitioner education and training. “As more women seek natural solutions, practitioners trained in functional nutrition and lifestyle medicine are uniquely positioned to help them restore balance, energy, and vitality.”Lifestyle Medicine: A Foundation for Midlife HealthLifestyle medicine, one of the fastest-growing fields in healthcare, focuses on using nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep, and social connection to prevent and even reverse chronic conditions. Applied to menopause, these strategies can significantly improve women’s health outcomes.Declining estrogen levels affect metabolism, inflammation, bone strength, brain function, and cardiovascular health. By integrating evidence-based functional nutrition interventions, practitioners can help patients manage these changes naturally.Functional Nutrition: The Missing Link in Menopause SupportFunctional nutrition takes a personalized approach to diet and supplementation, recognizing that each woman’s biochemistry and environment influence how her body responds during menopause.Practitioners using this model assess nutrient deficiencies through nutritional blood chemistry analysis to identify areas needing nutritional support, such as gut imbalances and blood sugar regulation—key factors that can intensify menopausal symptoms.Nutritional strategies include:• Balancing macronutrients for energy and mood stability.• Supporting liver detoxification pathways with cruciferous vegetables and antioxidants.• Incorporating omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium to reduce inflammation.• Including phytoestrogen-rich foods like flaxseed and fermented soy.• Optimizing gut health to support hormone signaling and detoxification.“Functional nutrition is an essential part of modern holistic care,” said Lattanzi. “It empowers practitioners to guide women through menopause using food as medicine, an approach that can transform their experience and quality of life.”Empowering Practitioners to Lead the WayHolistic Health Solutions’ Functional Nutrition training equips practitioners with the knowledge and tools to support their female patients through this phase of their lives. It also provides them with a unique service that establishes them as the go-to doctor in their area.As the conversation around menopause evolves, practitioners have an incredible opportunity to redefine how women experience this life stage. Through lifestyle medicine and functional nutrition, it is possible to help women age with strength, balance, and confidence.

