Record-Breaking Sale on 7th Avenue Parkway Redefines Luxury in Denver’s Historic District

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A reimagined Georgian Colonial masterpiece at 3309 E 7th Avenue Parkway officially sold for $5,400,000, marking a record-breaking sale for the 7th Avenue Parkway. According to the MLS, the next highest sale was 1880 E 7th Avenue, which closed for $4,950,000 in June 2024.

Represented by elite brokers Deviree Vallejo and Liz Richards of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR), the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate spans over 7,800 square feet and is located on a prestigious corner lot along the historic tree-lined stretch of 7th Avenue Parkway. The area is synonymous with elegance and architectural distinction, and this property is no exception.

Local philanthropists Denise and Warren Cohen, owners of the Denver Design Center, listed their reimagined home after transforming it into a work of architectural art. A true down-to-the-studs renovation, this residence offers a rare harmony of timeless design with no detail overlooked; every inch is the result of intentional, exacting craftsmanship.

Deviree Vallejo, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR said, “It was a pleasure to list such a beautiful and iconic property in one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods. Our clients had created a piece of art with their transformative renovation, and we were thrilled to be able to garner a record-breaking price for them.”

Historic architectural elements were preserved and celebrated, including refurbished original pocket doors that separate the living and library spaces. The custom-built library shelving was inspired by its Italian chandelier, while a John Brooks chandelier graces the foyer, setting the tone for the home’s European-meets-modern ethos.

The heart of the home is the kitchen, a thoughtfully curated space featuring a picturesque window, hidden butler’s pantry, and a discreet warming drawer that conveniently services the adjacent formal dining area. Tradition gives way to airy, as reengineered interiors supported by steel I-beams that span from the basement to the roofline create flowing, light-filled, and voluminous living spaces that are as functional and elegant.

The lower level is a fully outfitted private retreat itself. The basement boasts a full media lounge, a game room perfectly scaled for a pool table and poker setup, and a sleek dry bar—making it the ultimate setting for entertainment and relaxation. Dug out to achieve impressive 9-foot ceilings, this level offers a rare blend of comfort, scale, and versatility.

“3309 7th Avenue Parkway is a living work of art with features that set it apart from the usual traditional home fare. Items like the library fireplace hearth imported from Avignon, France, the kitchen backsplash fabricated from recycled TV screens, and the Spanish Marble wet bar illuminated from within, make this home unique and showstopping,” said Liz Richards, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR.

Originally built in 1921 and known as the Anna B. Filbeck Home, the property pays homage to its historic roots. Filbeck, a pioneering businesswoman who, along with her mother, ran a millinery supply company on Champa Street, supplying parts for women’s hats well into the 1940s. The home has remained a pillar of Denver’s storied past, now fully adapted for the lifestyle of today’s discerning homeowner.

With access to Cherry Creek North, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and downtown Denver, this record-breaking sale for a one-of-a-kind property with a history to match shines a light on this powerhouse real estate team.

