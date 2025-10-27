Influential Women Profiles Amy Stapleton: Leading with Impact in Financial Services

NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating a Decade of Dedication, Resilience, and Community Excellence at WesBanco Bank, Inc.Influential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Amy Stapleton in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as the Vice President and Multi-Site Banking Center Manager at WesBanco Bank, Inc., where she brings over a decade of financial services experience to her leadership role. This recognition highlights her exemplary contributions to the banking sector and her commitment to community and professional development.Known for her ability to build strong teams and deliver exceptional client service, Amy leads multiple banking centers with a focus on operational excellence, community engagement, and strategic growth. Her career began in the mortgage industry, and through determination and adaptability, she worked her way up to a senior leadership position. Under her guidance, her banking centers have thrived, providing a range of financial services while fostering a welcoming environment for clients.Amy’s professional journey is marked by resilience and a deep commitment to personal development. As a young mother, she returned to school at age 46 and graduated with honors, earning a 3.96 GPA and an Associate’s Degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from Erie Business Center-New Castle. Her story is one of perseverance and dedication—qualities she brings to every role she undertakes and instills in her team of 12 banking professionals.A proud mentor and advocate for lifelong learning, Amy attributes much of her success to the people who supported her along the way and to her own drive to continually find solutions and think outside the box. She is passionate about empowering others, leading by example, and proving that it’s never too late to achieve your goals—whether in your career or in life.Influential Women is thrilled to spotlight Amy Stapleton as part of its 2025 series, recognizing her remarkable achievements and the positive impact she has made in the financial services sector.Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

