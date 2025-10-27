Docgility Launches Virtual Collaboration Network, Enabling Live Multi-Party Multi-Company Contract Negotiations at Scale

Docgility Virtual Collaboration Network

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docgility, Inc. , a leading AI-powered contract acceleration platform provider, today announced the launch of its Virtual Collaboration Network (VCN), a breakthrough technology that enables thousands of companies to negotiate contracts in real-time through secure, live sessions.The VCN addresses a fundamental challenge in contract management: the inability to efficiently coordinate multi-party, multi-company negotiations. Traditional approaches require passing documents between parties as Word files or PDFs, creating version control nightmares and extending contract cycles to six months or longer. Even enterprise CLM systems struggle to bridge organizational boundaries, reverting to email exchanges with external parties."For the first time, companies can negotiate contracts as live, collaborative sessions instead of months-long document exchanges," said Jim Chiang, CEO and Founder of Docgility. "VCN represents a fundamental transformation in contracting—multiple parties across multiple organizations can now collaborate and negotiate concurrently in real-time, dramatically reducing contract cycle times while maintaining security and control."The VCN platform introduces several breakthrough technologies:• Decentralized Architecture: Each company maintains secure connections to VCN without a central data repository, ensuring no single point of vulnerability and security for all parties.• Peer-to-Peer Negotiation API: Parties retain their own proprietary datasets—including playbooks, templates, and AI agents—while collaborating on shared documents.• Document Concurrency: Multiple users across different organizations can access and modify contracts simultaneously, similar to Google Docs but with enterprise-grade security.• Massive Scalability: Infrastructure designed to support thousands of interconnected companies negotiating contracts concurrently.Unlike traditional "war room" approaches that require IT setup for each contract and discourage parties from uploading sensitive materials, VCN scales effortlessly while maintaining data sovereignty for all participants. The platform is particularly valuable for large supply chain integrations, industry consortiums, enterprise procurement relationships, and coordination with outside legal counsel."We recognize that live contract negotiation represents a significant shift from established practices," added Chiang. "That's why Docgility functions as a complete standalone solution without requiring VCN. Organizations can adopt internally first, then extend to multi-company negotiations when ready. Transformation happens at the pace that makes sense for each organization."The VCN maintains a clear separation between internal collaboration (where stakeholders within an organization and their agents submit recommendations) and external negotiation (where counterparties interact). This firewall ensures internal discussions remain confidential until changes are approved for counterparty review.Authentication is managed through email-based trust relationships, typically implemented via Single Sign-On (SSO) technology at each participating company. VCN administration can be handled privately by individual enterprises or through neutral third-party firms for industry-wide implementations.Docgility's Virtual Collaboration Network is available immediately for enterprise deployment. Organizations interested in learning more can visit www.docgility.com or contact sales@docgility.com About DocgilityDocgility, Inc. is a Palo Alto-based software company that delivers the industry's leading AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform. The platform handles contract review, redlining, collaboration, negotiation, and execution while dramatically reducing contract cycle times through real-time collaboration, sentence-level change tracking, and integration with advanced AI technologies. Docgility is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, law firms, finance teams, and other stakeholders responsible for contract execution.

