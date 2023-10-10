Submit Release
Docgility announces Integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Provide Generative AI Suggestions to Contracts

Docgility announces Integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Provide Attorneys with Generative AI-Assisted Suggestions to Improve Contract Language

Docgility’s integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service is a robust use case for the legal industry to implement Generative AI into their day-to-day contract review and redlining process.”
— John Montgomery, CVP, AI Platform, Microsoft
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docgility, a leading technology company that delivers an AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform, announced today a Generative AI interface with integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. This functionality provides the ability for attorneys to automatically access alternative and improved contract language from within the Docgility application.

“ChatGPT has demonstrated that Generative AI capabilities are a game-changer for the entire legal industry. Our integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service provides the perfect application of context-driven AI-assisted contract review, providing attorneys with the most sophisticated technology at their fingertips.” said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO, Docgility. “Microsoft has been a great partner in developing AI technologies that transform the legal world.”

“Docgility’s integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service is a robust use case for the legal industry to implement Generative AI into their day-to-day contract review and redlining process. We look forward to helping Docgility deliver their innovative solution to our joint customers,” said John Montgomery, CVP, AI Platform, Microsoft.

Docgility, Inc, (www.docgility.com) is an online software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that leverages the latest AI NLP technology to transform the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process. Docgility is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract review and collaboration. Docgility is optimized for end-user productivity, with a user interface that is optimized for the comparison of legal text.

