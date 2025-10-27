Rochester AI Expert Ken Collins Selected as Panelist, Judge, and Mentor for Syracuse University’s AI Creative Summit

Ken Collins - Director of Research and Development

Ken Collins to guide students at Syracuse University’s AI Creative Summit, exploring the future of AI-powered creativity and video production.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pittsford, NY resident and Rochester-area web developer Ken Collins has been invited to serve as a panelist, mentor, and judge at the upcoming AI Creative Summit hosted by the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University on November 14–15, 2025.

The two-day event, sponsored by Adobe and American High, brings together students, faculty, and industry professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming creative production across film, audio, and design.

Collins will participate in the AI Video Generation session, showcasing alternative tools such as Runway, Veo 3, and Sora 2 while demonstrating how creators can maintain continuity, cinematic quality, and efficiency across multiple platforms. His presentation will also highlight the role of Claude and GPT models for ideation, scripting, and prompt refinement; helping students maximize results while conserving AI credits during the Summit’s hack-a-thon-style film competition.

“I’m proud to support the next generation of AI artists and storytellers,” said Collins. “The Newhouse School’s willingness to fully embrace emerging technology is exactly what prepares students for the creative industries of tomorrow.”

With over 15 years of experience working in the Rochester, NY area as Director of Research and Development at YPC Media, Collins has led innovation in digital marketing and web technology for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. He is also co-founder of ezad; an AI-powered, human-assisted marketing platform designed to make advertising easy for business owners.

His selection by Syracuse University follows recent recognition as a Top 30 Finalist in The Dor Awards, a global AI-generated film competition celebrating creativity at the intersection of art and machine intelligence.

American High’s involvement, alongside Adobe’s sponsorship, underscores the region’s growing commitment to creative-tech education. The non-profit production company is dedicated to building a sustainable ecosystem of skilled film professionals in Central New York, making the Summit a key event for both students and industry leaders.

About Ken Collins

Ken Collins is a Pittsford, New York based web developer, AI filmmaker, and marketing innovator. As Director of R&D at YPC Media and co-founder of ezad, he develops practical applications of artificial intelligence that combine automation with human creativity. His projects span web development, directory platforms, and AI-driven media production.

