Rochester NY Web Developer and AI Expert Ken Collins Invites Creators to Join ezad.com Commercial Contest

Combining AI, design, and marketing insight, Collins launches a creative gateway for the next generation of digital storytellers.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following his recent recognition as a Top 30 AI Filmmaker Worldwide in the Dor Awards, Ken Collins, a Pittsford-based AI expert, web developer, and marketing veteran with over 20 years of experience, is once again channeling his passion for technology and creativity into a new venture: the ezad 30-Second Commercial Contest; now open at https://ezad.com/ezad-commercial-contest.

The global challenge invites filmmakers, AI creators, and digital marketers to craft a 30-second video promoting the ezad.com brand; a platform designed by Collins to “make advertising easy” through a blend of AI automation and human assistance.

Submissions opened October 20 and run through November 19, 2025, with $600 in cash prizes awarded to the top three entries.

“As a web developer and marketing professional on the brink of launching ezad.com, I felt that creating a contest like this was a natural fit for both the industry and our clients,” Collins said. “It showcases how quickly we can launch meaningful projects in the fast-moving world of AI and how ezad embodies that agility.”

Building Bridges Between AI Art and Advertising

With over two decades of experience in web development, digital strategy, and marketing innovation, Collins currently serves as Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, a Rochester, NY based digital marketing agency. His work at YPC Media and now ezad focuses on empowering small businesses through smarter, easier, and more affordable marketing tools.

The ezad Commercial Contest challenges entrants to apply AI tools creatively to professional-grade storytelling. Submissions will be judged on storytelling quality, originality, branding, and adherence to the 30-second limit.

Contest Details:

- Entry Fee: Free

- Open To: Creators 18 and older

- Submission Period: October 20 – November 19, 2025

- Prizes: $600 in cash awards for Top 3 entries



Judging Criteria: Storytelling strength, creativity, brand integration, and adherence to the 30-second limit



Winners will be announced in late November 2025.

About Ken Collins

Ken Collins is an AI innovator, software developer and technologist residing in Pittsford, New York. With over 20 years of experience in web development and digital marketing, he leads AI integration and R&D initiatives at YPC Media and is the founder of ezad.com, a platform built to make advertising easy for business owners by combining AI automation with human support.

About ezad.com

ezad.com is an AI-powered marketing platform that helps business owners create and manage their advertising with ease. By bridging the gap between automation and authenticity, ezad empowers marketers and creators to generate high-impact campaigns quickly and affordably.

ezad (30 second) AI Video Ad Contest

Legal Disclaimer:

