Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC (PRT) Expands Starlink Wi-Fi Across Inventory, Continuing to Lead Industry Innovation

PRT, America’s Portable Restroom Trailer Superstore is expanding Starlink Wi-Fi in its fleet of restroom, shower, and speciality trailers.

LAKE WYLIE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable Restroom Trailers , LLC ( PRT ), America’s Restroom Trailer Superstore, is thrilled to announce the expansion of Starlink Wi-Fi technology across more of its premium restroom trailer inventory. This enhancement reaffirms the company’s position as the industry leader in comfort, reliability, and innovation.“Just like the airline industry continuing to push for better onboard experiences, we are raising the bar for mobile sanitation,” said Teri Pahon, CEO of PRT. “By integrating Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite internet to our trailers, we’re ensuring our clients, from contractors , event industry owners, and municipalities, stay connected no matter where they are.”The company first introduced Wi-Fi enabled restroom trailers to select fleets in 2024, and the success of those units prompted this larger rollout. With Starlink’s global coverage and high-speed performance, Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC can now offer seamless connectivity for operations, guests, and remote worksites, even in the most rural or off-grid environments.This initiative aligns with the company’s ongoing mission to combine modern convenience with practical functionality. PRT continues to be the most trusted provider of high-quality restroom, shower, and specialty trailers, known for its innovation, vast in-stock inventory, and commitment to service excellence.“Being number one means never settling,” added Teri Pahon. “As America’s Restroom Trailer Superstore, our customers expect the best, and that’s exactly what we deliver.”For questions and to help you find the perfect portable restroom solution for your needs, call 866-620-5320 or visit www.portablerestroomtrailers.com

