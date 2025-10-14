Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC (PRT) to Exhibit at PSAI Trade Show This November

PRT is a long-time leader in the portable sanitation industry and will be exhibiting at the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) Show this year.

LAKE WYLIE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable Restroom Trailers , LLC, the nation’s largest in-stock provider of luxury and specialty restroom trailers, and an Inc 5000 recipient, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) Trade Show, taking place this November.As a long-time leader in the portable sanitation industry, Portable Restroom Trailers will showcase a selection of its premium restroom and specialty trailers on-site at the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in the portable sanitation, including the company’s new restroom/ laundry specialty trailers and other specialty units designed to meet the needs of industries from construction and events to municipalities and nonprofits.In addition to product demonstrations, PRT’s experienced sales team will be present at the booth to provide insights, answer questions, and share how Portable Restroom trailers has continued to deliver reliability, innovation, and client-focused solutions.“The PSAI Trade Show is an incredible opportunity to connect with industry peers, share our latest advancements, and showcase how our trailers continue to set the standard for comfort and quality in portable sanitation,” said Teri Pahon, CEO of Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC.PRT invites all PSAI attendees to visit the booth (340), tour the trailers on-site, and meet with the team to explore tailored solutions for businesses nationwide.For questions and to help you find the perfect portable restroom solution for your needs, call 866-620-5320 or visit portablerestroomtrailers.com.

